RR vs GT previous match: GT vs RR head to head 2022

RR vs GT previous match: IPL 2022 finalists will be locking horns with each other for the third time this season.

Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, table-toppers of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League respectively, have made it to the finals of the tournament.

Playing their first IPL season, Gujarat have astonished one and all by winning 11 out of their 15 matches under a captain who hadn’t led before in this format. In what is their second IPL final in 15 seasons, Rajasthan have won 10 and lost six out of their 16 matches thus far.

Much like Qualifier 2 last night, IPL 2022 final match will also be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium. While Titans will be playing their first-ever match on their home ground, Royals will be playing their 14th match in Ahmedabad after having won eight and lost five matches previously.

RR vs GT previous match

It is noteworthy that it will be for the third time that GT and RR will be locking horns against each other this season. Other than a lone league stage encounter, the two teams had faced each other in Qualifier 1 at the Eden Gardens earlier this week.

We’ve waited 14 years to say this… See you at the #IPLFinal. 💗🏆 pic.twitter.com/g0drY5Kuas — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 27, 2022

Readers must note that Gujarat had emerged as the victorious team on both the occasions. While they had won by 37 runs while defending a 193-run target in Navi Mumbai last month, their latest victory over Rajasthan was a much closer affair as David Miller had sealed a 189-run chase with just three balls to spare in Kolkata.

GT vs RR head to head 2022

Titans captain Hardik Pandya is the highest run-scorer for his team against this opposition after having scored 127* (79) without getting out across two innings. Even batter David Miller has done well against his previous franchise scoring 99* (52) without getting out even once.

Pandya’s contribution against RR isn’t just limited to batting as he has also picked a couple of wickets against RR. However, Yash Dayal (4) and Lockie Ferguson (3) have fared even better against this opposition.

Royals opening batter Jos Buttler, IPL 2022 highest run-scorer, scored 89 (56) and 54 (24) in two outings against this opposition. As far as RR’s bowlers are concerned, Kuldeep Sen, Riyan Parag, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult and Obed McCoy have all picked a wicket apiece against GT.