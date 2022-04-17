RR vs KKR Head to Head in IPL history: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders stats and records 2022 IPL

RR vs KKR Head to Head in IPL history: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for IPL 2022 Match 30.

The 30th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Brabourne Stadium tomorrow.

In the five matches that Rajasthan have played this season, they have won three and lost two to be at the fifth position on the points table. Kolkata, on the other hand, are at a position lower on the back of winning and losing three matches each this season.

As far as playing at the Cricket Club of India is concerned, Royals will be playing at this iconic venue after seven years. In their four previous matches, they have won and lost a couple of matches each. While Knight Riders have also played four matches (including two this season) here, they are yet to register a victory at the Brabourne Stadium.

RR vs KKR Head to Head in IPL history

Total number of matches played: 25

Matches won by RR: 11

Matches won by KKR: 13

Matches played in April: 14 (RR 7, KKR 6)

Matches played in India: 19 (RR 9, KKR 9)

Matches played at Brabourne Stadium: 1 (RR 1, KKR 0)

RR average score against KKR: 145

KKR average score against RR: 148

Most runs for RR: 248 (Sanju Samson)

Most runs for KKR: 170 (Andre Russell)

Most wickets for RR: NA

Most wickets for KKR: 11 (Shivam Mavi)

Most catches for RR: 6 (Sanju Samson)

Most catches for KKR: 4 (Shivam Mavi)

The last RR vs KKR contest was an IPL 2021 league match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Chasing a 172-run target, RR were bundled out for 85 in 16.1 overs as KKR registered an 86-run victory.

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).