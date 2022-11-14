Sam Curran IPL team 2023: Does S Curran have an IPL contract for next season?

Been the centre of attraction in the current English T20I squad even before the recently concluded eighth edition of ICC T20 World Cup 2022, England all-rounder Sam Curran has only moved onward and upward during his team’s World Cup-winning campaign down under.

Curran, who wasn’t really needed to showcase his batting potential in this World Cup, left no stone unturned in bowling England to a title victory.

Their highest wicket-taker (second-highest overall), the left-arm pacer picked 13 wickets in six matches at an average of 11.38, an economy rate of 6.52 and a strike rate of 10.4 to not let the batters dominate him throughout the world event. The fact that Curran was England’s primary death bowler with some contributions in the powerplay as well has further increased the value and impact of the aforementioned numbers.

Sam Curran IPL team 2023

If truth be told, Curran didn’t really need two Player of the Match awards and a Player of the Tournament award in a T20 World Cup to press a case for an Indian Premier League comeback.

Even a decent World Cup would’ve fetched the 24-year player an opulent IPL deal due to his offerings. However, with him doing all that he has done in the last few weeks, expect Curran to be among the most expensive players during IPL 2023 auction scheduled to take place in Kochi next month.

For the unversed, Curran doesn’t have an IPL contract at the moment. Part of Chennai Super Kings for a couple of seasons, Curran was ruled out of the second half of IPL 2021 after suffering a back injury. It was due to the same reason that Curran also missed ICC T20 World Cup 2021 and IPL 2022.

With him up and running now, Curran will be in high demand in the forthcoming auction. In addition to CSK, Curran should also allure interest from his first IPL franchise in Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab). Other than their need for a player of Curran’s quality and form, PBKS are also favourites to buy Curran because of a hefty amount remaining in their purse.