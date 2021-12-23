Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat BBL 11 match?

Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Big Bash League game.

Adelaide Strikers will lock horns against Brisbane Heat in the 18th game of the ongoing BBL11. The match will be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. Both teams have won one of their four games in the tournament, and they are in desperate need of a win. The game will be live on Sony Six from 1:45 PM IST.

Who will win today Big Bash match: Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat

Pitch Report

A total of five T20I games have been played on this ground, where the average 1st innings score is 182 runs. This pitch has always been brilliant for batting. The batters can expect true bounce on this track.

Adelaide Strikers preview

Adelaide Strikers have just won one of their four games, and they are in desperate need of a win. The Strikers are missing the services of their star batters like Travis Head and Alex Carey. Matthew Short has been brilliant for the side, whereas the rest of the batters have failed. Rashid Khan and Fawad Ahmed will lead the spin-bowling, whereas Garton, Siddle, and Worrall will take care of pace. The bowling is the strength of this side, whereas the batting is their weakness.

Probable XI: Jake Weatherald, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Harry Nielsen, Jon Wells, Thomas Kelly, George Garton, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Peter Siddle, Fawad Ahmed.

Brisbane Heat preview

The Brisbane Heat have also won just one of their four games so far. Sam Heazlett has been their best batsman till now, whereas the rest of the batters have failed. The middle-order of the side looks decent, but they aren’t in good form. Xavier Bartlett and Liam Guthrie have been their best pacers, whereas Mark Steketee is also a big asset. Mujeeb ur Rahman has failed to take wickets this season. The team will miss the services of Tom Abell and Mitchell Swepson in this game.

Probable XI: Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Ben Duckett, Sam Heazlett, Tom Cooper, Jimmy Peirson, James Bazley, Xavier Bartlett, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Mark Steketee, Liam Guthrie.

Match Prediction

Brisbane Heat will be the favourites to win this game.