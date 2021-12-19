Scorchers vs Hurricanes Head to Head in BBL history | Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes stats | BBL 2021 Match 15

Scorchers vs Hurricanes Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 15th match of BBL 2021-22.

The 15th match of the ongoing 11th season of the Big Bash League will be played between Perth Scorchers and Hobart Hurricanes in Hobart tomorrow.

The only unbeaten team in the tournament so far, Scorchers are at the second position on the points table on the back of winning their first three BBL 11 matches. Perth, who have emerged as the victorious side in their last four matches against Hobart, would be high on confidence for this match especially after a five-day break.

Hurricanes, on the other hand, have won one and lost two out of their three matches this season till now. In the second half of the points table, Matthew Wade and his men would be keen to return to winning ways at their home ground despite this being a home match for Scorchers.

Scorchers vs Hurricanes Head to Head Records in BBL

Total number of matches played: 16

Matches won by PS: 10

Matches won by HH: 6

Matches played in December: 4 (PS 1, HH 3)

Matches played at the Bellerive Oval: 6 4 (PS 5, HH 1)

PS average score against HH: 156

HH average score against PS: 149

Most runs for PS: 303 (Mitchell Marsh)

Most runs for HH: 325 (D’Arcy Short)

Most wickets for PS: 10 (Ashton Agar)

Most wickets for HH: 9 (Nathan Ellis)

Most catches for PS: 5 (Cameron Bancroft)

Most catches for HH: 7 (Ben McDermott)

The last time when Perth and Hobart had faced each other was also their last BBL 2021-22 match. It was at the Bellerive Oval only that Scorchers had registered a 53-run victory on Tuesday.

Mitchell Marsh. This Mitch Marsh. 🔥 — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) December 14, 2021

Coming in to bat at No. 3 in the first over itself, Perth all-rounder Mitchell Marsh had contributed with a maiden BBL century as his 100* (60) with the help of six fours and five sixes was crucial in his team scoring 182/5 in 20 overs. While Tymal Mills was the pick of the bowlers for Scorchers with bowling figures of 4-0-23-3 in the second innings, Ashton Agar and Andrew Tye had also picked a couple of wickets each.