Scorchers vs Renegades T20 Head to Head records | Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades stats | BBL 2021 Match 21

Scorchers vs Renegades T20 Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 21st match of BBL 2021-22.

The 21st match of the ongoing 11th season of the Big Bash League will be played between Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Renegades in Melbourne tomorrow as part of a double-header.

Having won all their five matches this season till now, Scorchers are the only unbeaten team in the league stage. Currently at the top of the points table, Perth would be confident of registering their sixth victory in a row against a side and at a venue where they’ve tasted success more often than not.

As had been the case for them in the last two seasons, Renegades continue to struggle at the bottom of the points table on the back of winning one and losing three out of their four matches as of now. Readers must note that Melbourne have won just one out of their last five matches against Perth.

A classy innings from our star. Finchy is back and firing 🔥 #GETONRED #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/1myF77AVBA — Melbourne Renegades (@RenegadesBBL) December 24, 2021

Scorchers vs Renegades T20 Head to Head records

Total number of matches played: 15

Matches won by PS: 12

Matches won by MR: 3

Matches played in December: 11 (PS 9, MR 2)

Matches played at the Docklands Stadium: 6 (PS 5, MR 1)

PS average score against MR: 160

MR average score against PS: 150

Most runs for PS: 263 (Mitchell Marsh)

Most runs for MR: 332 (Aaron Finch)

Most wickets for PS: 12 (Jason Behrendorff)

Most wickets for MR: 16 (Kane Richardson)

Most catches for PS: 7 (Mitchell Marsh)

Most catches for MR: 6 (Sam Harper)

The last Scorchers vs Renegades match had been played as recent as Wednesday when Scorchers had emerged as the victorious side after Renegades fell short of a 207-run target by 21 runs. Currently the third-highest run-scorer in BBL 2021-22, former Perth captain Mitchell Marsh had played a pivotal role in the victory by scoring 86 (53) with the help of five fours and sixes each in the first innings.