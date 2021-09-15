Scotland vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and Scotland: When and where to watch SCO vs ZIM Edinburgh T20I?

Scotland vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of the first SCO vs ZIM T20I.

The first T20I of the ongoing Zimbabwe’s tour of Scotland is all in readiness to commence in almost an hour from now at the Grange Cricket Club Ground in Edinburgh.

Having played their first-ever T20I against each other during the ICC World Twenty20 2016 in Nagpur, Scotland and Zimbabwe will be playing a match in the shortest format against each other after more than half-a-decade.

Scotland, who will be playing a T20I in Edinburgh after three years, have played a total of five at this venue winning one and losing four over the years.

The 🇿🇼 lads are now in Edinburgh ahead of the three T20Is versus 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 set for 15, 17 & 19 September at The Grange#SCOvZIM | #VisitZimbabwe | #BowlOutCovid19 pic.twitter.com/qXxCev92dt — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) September 14, 2021

Zimbabwe, who are coming on the back of drawing a three-match T20I series against Ireland 1-1, would be keen to build on their unbeaten record against Scotland.

Scotland vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and Scotland

As has been the case during international cricket in West Indies, New Zealand, Zimbabwe and Ireland in the last year or so, international cricket in Scotland has also joined these nations with respect to not being available for television viewing in India.

While streaming application FanCode used to come in rescue of Indian fans with respect to watching international cricket, the same wouldn’t be the case for Zimbabwe’s tour of Scotland 2021.

As a result, the only possible option left with the Indian audiences is to stream the match live on the official YouTube channel of Cricket Scotland (link mentioned below). Readers must note that this option will be valid for fans across the world.

Date – 15/09/2021.

Match start Time – 02:00 PM (local) and 06:30 PM (India).

TV Channel – Not available (India and Scotland).

Online platform – Cricket Scotland Live YouTube Channel.