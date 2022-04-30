Shane Warne IPL Teams: Which team does Shane Warne represent in the IPL?

Shane Warne IPL Teams: Australian legend Shane Warne won the IPL 2022 with Rajasthan Royals as the captain of the side.

Shane Warne is one of the greatest to ever play the game. He was the first bowler in the world to claim 700 test wickets. He ended his career with 708 test wickets, and also he has 293 ODI wickets under his belt.

The legendary Australian leg spinner passed away on 4 March 2022 in Thailand due to a suspected heart attack, and the whole cricketing fraternity gave their tributes to them. Apart from international cricket, Shane Warne had his say in the Indian Premier League as well.

Shane Warne IPL Teams

Shane Warne has just played in four IPL seasons, and he represented Rajasthan Royals in all four of them. In 55 IPL games, Warne scalped 57 wickets at an economy of 7.27. Warne’s best IPL bowling figures have been 4-0-21-4, which he scalped against Deccan Chargers.

Rajasthan Royals won the title of IPL 2008 under the captaincy of Shane Warne, none gave Rajasthan Royals any chance in the tournament, but they surprised everyone. The Royals spent $450,000 to gather the services of Shane Warne, and it paved them very well.

Rajasthan Royals will wear a special jersey tonight in honour of Shane Warne ❤️ (Photos: @rajasthanroyals) pic.twitter.com/E5x7oBuAK6 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) April 30, 2022

Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings in the final of the IPL 2008 season. Sohail Tanvir took the winning runs for the Royals and Shane Warne was at the nonstriking end.

Even after completing his playing career with the Rajasthan Royals, Shane Warne was connected with the Royals as their brand ambassador or mentor. The members of the 2008 title-winning IPL team have shared quite a few incidents of Shane Warne and his captaincy.

To remember the legacy of Shane Warne, Rajasthan Royals have organized an event on 30 April 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium to pay their tributes to the Aussie legend.