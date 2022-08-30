Sharjah Cricket Stadium average score in T20: Sharjah Cricket Stadium T20 average score

Sharjah Cricket Stadium average score in T20: The SportsRush brings you the average T20 score of the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan in the Group-B match of the Asia Cup 2022. The Afghan side is high on confidence as they defeated Sri Lanka in the first match, and a win in this match will seal their place in the Super-4 stages of the tournament. They can become the first team to do so.

The bowling of Afghanistan has been their biggest strength, where both batters and bowlers have done their bit for the team. They have explosive openers in Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Hazratullah Zazai, whereas Najibullah is their leading middle-order batter.

Shakib al Hasan is back to lead the Bangladesh team in this tournament, whereas young Afif Hossain will be his deputy. Apart from captaincy, Shakib will be Bangladesh’s asset with both and the ball. Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah Riyad are other important batters of the side. Mustafizur Rahman will lead the bowling lineup of the side.

Sharjah Cricket Stadium average score in T20

Sharjah Cricket Ground will be hosting the first match of this year’s Asia Cup. The boundaries at this stadium are very small, and it is very easy to clear the boundaries at this very stadium. However, this pitch has been really tough to bat on lately, and it is very difficult for stroke-playing.

This pitch has been on the slower side, and the spinners have dominated in all aspects of the game. They can generate turn on this wicket, whereas the slow and low bounce also makes the job tough for the batters.

Preparations in the AfghanAtalan camp are 🔛 in full force ahead of their 2nd game in the Asia Cup 2022 tomorrow against Bangladesh 🏏 #AfghanAtalan | #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/774hNKV8Il — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 29, 2022

A total of 25 T20Is have been played so far at this very venue, where 15 games have been won by the teams batting first, and the first innings score has been 150 runs. It is clear that the teams batting first have enjoyed this very venue. In T20 domestic games, the average 1st innings score has been 155 runs.