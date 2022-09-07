Sharjah Cricket Stadium boundary length: What is the ground dimension of Sharjah Stadium?

Sharjah Cricket Stadium boundary length: The SportsRush brings you the details of the boundary size of Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Sharjah Cricket Stadium is set to host the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match between Pakistan and Afghanistan. This match will decide the fate of a lot of teams in the competitions. A win for Pakistan will seal a Pakistan vs Sri Lanka final, whereas a win for Afghanistan will keep all the teams in contention.

Afghanistan rely on their spin attack, and the pitch in Sharjah will definitely be an ally. All the Indians will also back Afghanistan in this very encounter. Pakistan have made a strong comeback in the tournament after losing the first league match to India. Mohammad Rizwan has been brilliant with the bat, whereas the spinners will enjoy bowling in Sharjah.

Sharjah Cricket Stadium boundary length

Sharjah Cricket Stadium is one of the most iconic stadiums in the world, and it has hosted a plethora of International matches. In recent years, there is a lot of cricket happening in the UAE, and Sharjah is also hosting a lot of games.

The highlight of this ground is the smaller boundary dimensions at this ground. During IPL 2020, the batters used to hit sixes on the lanes of Sharjah as this is one of the smallest grounds in the world. Although, after IPL 2020, the batters have not enjoyed their stay at this stadium.

Although, the boundary length changes from match to match, but roughly the straight and square boundaries are around 65 metres, whereas the mid-wicket boundary is around 62 metres. So, it is clear that the boundaries of this ground are very small, and it is very easy for the batters to clear the boundaries at this very ground.

Although, the tough pitch neutralizes the impact of smaller boundaries. This is a pitch that is famous for its low and slow bounce which makes the job a lot tougher for the batters. So, despite the smaller boundaries, there have not been many high-scoring encounters at this ground.