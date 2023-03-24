Sharjah Cricket Stadium Records T20: Sharjah T20 Records and Highest T20I Innings Totals

International cricket has returned to the Sharjah Cricket Stadium after more than six months. Set to host all three Afghanistan-Pakistan T20Is within the next four days, Sharjah’s last international match was also a T20I between these two teams.

Not just any other regular match, an Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match was decided in the last over as Pakistan chased down a 130-run target with one wicket and four balls remaining in the match. Not just that, the cliffhanger of a match is also remembered for Asif Ali and Fareed Ahmad’s fight during the business end of the encounter.

Readers must note that both Afghanistan and Pakistan have a fantastic T20I record at this venue. Having played the shortest format 16 times here, Afghanistan have won 11 and lost five matches over the years. Pakistan, on the other hand, have won five and lost one out of their six T20Is at this stadium.

Sharjah T20 Records

Highest T20I run-scorers at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium are Mohammad Shahzad (430), Mohammad Nabi (269), Najibullah Zadran (244), Mohammad Rizwan (170) and Asghar Afghan (168). Among players part of the current squads, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (158) and Ibrahim Zadran (117) have scored more than 100 runs in this format here.

Highest wicket-takers in T20Is played at this venue are Rashid Khan (16), Samiullah Shinwari (12), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (12), Mohammad Nabi (11) and Wanindu Hasaranga (9). Shadab Khan (7), Mohammad Nawaz (4), Naseem Shah (3), Fareed Ahmad (3), Naveen-ul-Haq (3) and Fazalhaq Farooqi (3) are among bowlers part of the current squads to have done well in Sharjah T20Is.

Highest T20I Innings Totals at Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 215/6 20 Afghanistan Zimbabwe 2016 193/2 20 Pakistan Hong Kong 2022 190/4 20 Afghanistan Scotland 2021 189/2 20 South Africa England 2021 189/4 20 Pakistan Scotland 2021

Only one team has been able to cross the 200-run mark across 58 T20I innings at this stadium till date. Out of the 28 T20Is played in this city, 16 have been won by the team batting first and 12 by the team batting second.

Sri Lanka hold the record for the highest successful T20I run-chase here for chasing down a 176-run target against Afghanistan with four wickets and five balls remaining in one of last year’s Asia Cup matches.