Best bowling figures in IPL 2022: IPL best bowling figures 2022

Best bowling figures in IPL 2022: The fast bowler from Mumbai Indians picked the best bowling figures of the season last night.

Mumbai Indians fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah finally founded form by picking career-best T20 bowling figures in the recently concluded 56th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League last night.

It was both rare and unfortunate that a bowler bowled this well in a T20 match only to see his team lose by 52 runs in a 166-run chase. That said, Bumrah was still adjudged as the Player of the Match for the seventh time in the history of the biggest T20 tournament across the globe.

Not just any other five-wicket haul, Bumrah picking bowling figures of 4-1-10-5 spoke highly of his skills for it came in a season where he hadn’t picked a wicket in seven out of 10 matches until yesterday.

ALSO READ: Sanjana Ganesan exults as Jasprit Bumrah picks career-best IPL figures

Bumrah, whose five IPL 2022 wickets had come at an average of 60.80, an economy rate of 7.93 and a strike rate of 46 before this match against Kolkata Knight Riders, was remarkable at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy on Monday.

Best bowling figures in IPL 2022

In the process, Bumrah also became the fourth bowler to register a five-wicket haul this season. All in all, Bumrah picked the 28th five-wicket haul in the history of the IPL. In what was the fifth IPL five-wicket haul by an MI bowler, it was only the second against KKR and first in Navi Mumbai.