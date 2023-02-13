Multan Cricket Stadium T20 records: Multan Cricket Stadium records and highest innings totals

Pakistan Super League has returned to the Multan Cricket Stadium after almost three years. With the eighth season of the tournament being entirely scheduled to be played in Pakistan, top cities of the country were always expected to host matches.

Since last hosting a PSL match, this iconic stadium has hosted 31 National T20 Cup matches. As far as international matches are concerned, Multan has hosted a Test match and three ODIs in this period. Interestingly (more surprisingly), the venue is yet to host a T20I.

One of the four venues shortlisted to host PSL 8 matches, Multan will be hosting only five (least among all the four venues) league matches throughout the season. That being said, cricket fans residing in the city would still be enthralled to throng the stadium in order to not miss an opportunity of watching numerous international cricketers do their thing.

Multan Cricket Stadium T20 records

Highest run-scorers in Multan T20s are Khurram Manzoor (558), Umar Amin (529), Sohaib Maqsood (506), Kamran Akmal (486) and Zeeshan Malik (480). Barring Maqsood, none of the remaining batters are part of the current PSL squads. Best T20 batters here among players partaking in this season are:

Batter Matches Runs Highest Average SR Sohaib Maqsood 19 506 88 33.73 137.13 Iftikhar Ahmed 16 435 78 39.55 131.42 Sharjeel Khan 11 412 107 41.2 144.56 Shoaib Malik 17 365 71 30.42 129.43 Umar Akmal 10 358 115* 39.78 157.02

Highest T20 wicket-takers at the Multan Cricket Stadium are Sohail Khan (31), Aamer Yamin (28), Amad Butt (26), Kashif Bhatti (21), Mohammad Nawaz (19). Other than Nawaz, neither of the remaining bowlers will be playing this tournament. As a result, best T20 bowlers at this venue among active cricketers are:

Bowler Matches Wickets Average Economy SR Mohammad Nawaz 13 19 20.32 8.58 14.21 Umaid Asif 14 18 19.06 6.91 16.56 Zafar Gohar 13 17 17.52 6.74 15.88 Arshad Iqbal 13 16 20.94 7.28 17.25 Shadab Khan 9 14 17.71 6.89 15.43

Highest innings totals in Multan T20s

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 242/3 20 Northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2020 230/4 20 Balochistan Southern Punjab 2020 219/6 20 Lahore Whites Islamabad 2018 214/6 20 Southern Punjab Balochistan 2020 204/5 2- Northern Singh 2020

Central Punjab hold the record of registering the highest successful run-chase at the Multan Cricket Stadium. It was in 2020 when they had sealed a 201-run target against Southern Punjab with both seven wickets and balls remaining in the match. The same remains the only successful T20 run-chase in excess of the 200-run mark here.