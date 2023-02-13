HomeSearch

Multan Cricket Stadium T20 records: Multan Cricket Stadium records and highest innings totals

Dixit Bhargav
Published 13/02/2023

Multan had last hosted a Pakistan Super League match almost three years ago.

Pakistan Super League has returned to the Multan Cricket Stadium after almost three years. With the eighth season of the tournament being entirely scheduled to be played in Pakistan, top cities of the country were always expected to host matches.

Since last hosting a PSL match, this iconic stadium has hosted 31 National T20 Cup matches. As far as international matches are concerned, Multan has hosted a Test match and three ODIs in this period. Interestingly (more surprisingly), the venue is yet to host a T20I.

One of the four venues shortlisted to host PSL 8 matches, Multan will be hosting only five (least among all the four venues) league matches throughout the season. That being said, cricket fans residing in the city would still be enthralled to throng the stadium in order to not miss an opportunity of watching numerous international cricketers do their thing.

Multan Cricket Stadium T20 records

Highest run-scorers in Multan T20s are Khurram Manzoor (558), Umar Amin (529), Sohaib Maqsood (506), Kamran Akmal (486) and Zeeshan Malik (480). Barring Maqsood, none of the remaining batters are part of the current PSL squads. Best T20 batters here among players partaking in this season are:

BatterMatchesRunsHighestAverageSR
Sohaib Maqsood195068833.73137.13
Iftikhar Ahmed164357839.55131.42
Sharjeel Khan1141210741.2144.56
Shoaib Malik173657130.42129.43
Umar Akmal10358115*39.78157.02

ALSO READ: Where to watch PSL 2023 in India?

Highest T20 wicket-takers at the Multan Cricket Stadium are Sohail Khan (31), Aamer Yamin (28), Amad Butt (26), Kashif Bhatti (21), Mohammad Nawaz (19). Other than Nawaz, neither of the remaining bowlers will be playing this tournament. As a result, best T20 bowlers at this venue among active cricketers are:

BowlerMatchesWicketsAverageEconomySR
Mohammad Nawaz131920.328.5814.21
Umaid Asif141819.066.9116.56
Zafar Gohar131717.526.7415.88
Arshad Iqbal131620.947.2817.25
Shadab Khan91417.716.8915.43

Highest innings totals in Multan T20s

ScoreOversTeamOppositionYear
242/320NorthernKhyber Pakhtunkhwa2020
230/420BalochistanSouthern Punjab2020
219/620Lahore WhitesIslamabad2018
214/620Southern PunjabBalochistan2020
204/52-NorthernSingh2020

Central Punjab hold the record of registering the highest successful run-chase at the Multan Cricket Stadium. It was in 2020 when they had sealed a 201-run target against Southern Punjab with both seven wickets and balls remaining in the match. The same remains the only successful T20 run-chase in excess of the 200-run mark here.

