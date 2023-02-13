Multan Cricket Stadium T20 records: Multan Cricket Stadium records and highest innings totals
Dixit Bhargav
|Published 13/02/2023
Pakistan Super League has returned to the Multan Cricket Stadium after almost three years. With the eighth season of the tournament being entirely scheduled to be played in Pakistan, top cities of the country were always expected to host matches.
Since last hosting a PSL match, this iconic stadium has hosted 31 National T20 Cup matches. As far as international matches are concerned, Multan has hosted a Test match and three ODIs in this period. Interestingly (more surprisingly), the venue is yet to host a T20I.
One of the four venues shortlisted to host PSL 8 matches, Multan will be hosting only five (least among all the four venues) league matches throughout the season. That being said, cricket fans residing in the city would still be enthralled to throng the stadium in order to not miss an opportunity of watching numerous international cricketers do their thing.
Multan Cricket Stadium T20 records
Highest run-scorers in Multan T20s are Khurram Manzoor (558), Umar Amin (529), Sohaib Maqsood (506), Kamran Akmal (486) and Zeeshan Malik (480). Barring Maqsood, none of the remaining batters are part of the current PSL squads. Best T20 batters here among players partaking in this season are:
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Highest
|Average
|SR
|Sohaib Maqsood
|19
|506
|88
|33.73
|137.13
|Iftikhar Ahmed
|16
|435
|78
|39.55
|131.42
|Sharjeel Khan
|11
|412
|107
|41.2
|144.56
|Shoaib Malik
|17
|365
|71
|30.42
|129.43
|Umar Akmal
|10
|358
|115*
|39.78
|157.02
Highest T20 wicket-takers at the Multan Cricket Stadium are Sohail Khan (31), Aamer Yamin (28), Amad Butt (26), Kashif Bhatti (21), Mohammad Nawaz (19). Other than Nawaz, neither of the remaining bowlers will be playing this tournament. As a result, best T20 bowlers at this venue among active cricketers are:
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|Economy
|SR
|Mohammad Nawaz
|13
|19
|20.32
|8.58
|14.21
|Umaid Asif
|14
|18
|19.06
|6.91
|16.56
|Zafar Gohar
|13
|17
|17.52
|6.74
|15.88
|Arshad Iqbal
|13
|16
|20.94
|7.28
|17.25
|Shadab Khan
|9
|14
|17.71
|6.89
|15.43
Highest innings totals in Multan T20s
|Score
|Overs
|Team
|Opposition
|Year
|242/3
|20
|Northern
|Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
|2020
|230/4
|20
|Balochistan
|Southern Punjab
|2020
|219/6
|20
|Lahore Whites
|Islamabad
|2018
|214/6
|20
|Southern Punjab
|Balochistan
|2020
|204/5
|20
|Northern
|Sindh
|2020
Central Punjab hold the record of registering the highest successful run-chase at the Multan Cricket Stadium. It was in 2020 when they had sealed a 201-run target against Southern Punjab with both seven wickets and balls remaining in the match. The same remains the only successful T20 run-chase in excess of the 200-run mark here.