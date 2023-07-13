Shere Punjab T20 Cup Live Telecast Channel Name: When And Where To Watch Punjab Domestic T20 Competition?

Even though a large majority of districts of the state are submerged in water due to recent floods, Punjab gears up for a maiden edition of its home-built T20 tournament named Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup. A lot of seasonal rain pouring in this part of the country will now be followed by a flurry of boundaries which can be thoroughly enjoyed by fans across India as Star Sports Network is the official live telecasting network.

Being fought between six teams, this 18-day tournament will comprise 33 matches. While a 30-match league stage will be played between July 13 and July 27, both the semi-finals will take place on July 28 before the marquee final on July 30. Having missed out on ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 matches, Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium will be hosting all the matches this month.

In Mandeep Singh, Siddharth Kaul, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Mayank Markande, Barinder Singh Sran, Harpreet Singh Brar, Nehal Wadhera, Anmolpreet Singh and Baltej Singh, high-profile players belonging to Punjab will be plying their trade in the Shere Punjab T20 Cup. For the unversed, some of these players also part of Indian Premier League franchises at the moment.

Shere Punjab T20 Cup Live Telecast Channel Name

A massive coup pulled off by the PCA (Punjab Cricket Association) even before the start of the tournament is bringing onboard Star Sports as the official broadcaster. The move will guarantee plentiful newbie players exposure with respect to the whole country getting to possibly see the unearthing of a lot of new talent.

It is worth mentioning that all the 33 matches of the tournament will be televised live and exclusive on Star Sports First. Furthermore, readers must note that Star hasn’t compromised on the quality of commentators for this T20 league.

While Star’s designated OTT application Disney+Hotstar isn’t streaming this tournament, Indian fans will get to live stream all the matches on another OTT platform named FanCode. For people who don’t have an active FanCode subscription, the same can be bought by paying a nominal price of INR 49 (valid for all matches).

Date – 13/07/2023 (Thursday) – 30/07/2023 (Sunday).

Match start Time – 02:00 PM and 07:00 PM (India).

TV Channel – Star Sports First (India).

Online platform – FanCode (India).