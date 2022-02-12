Shikhar Dhawan IPL 2022 team: Shikhar Dhawan IPL salary 2022

Shikhar Dhawan IPL salary: The veteran Indian opening batter will be playing for his fifth team in the Indian Premier League.

Veteran India batter Shikhar Dhawan was the first player who was up for sale in the ongoing auction ahead of the 15th season of the Indian Premier League.

Dhawan, who is coming on the back of a super successful stint with Delhi Capitals (his second one for them), was released by them after not being among their four released players.

After a brief silence following his name announcement, Dhawan enticed initial interest from Rajasthan Royals. A bidding fight between Royals and Capitals was followed by Punjab Kings also expressing interest in the 36-year old player.

Shikhar Dhawan IPL salary 2022

Kings entering the auction after the 5-crore mark had quite a hint with respect to Kings’ interest in Dhawan. Another few rounds of bidding resulted in Dhawan eventually being bought by Punjab for INR 8.25 crore.

Dhawan, who had made his IPL debut for Delhi Daredevils (not Capitals), has also represented Mumbai Indians, Deccan Chargers and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the biggest T20 league in the world.

In 191 IPL innings, Dhawan has scored 5,784 runs at an average and strike rate of 34.84 and 126.64 respectively to be the second-highest run-scorer in the IPL. The left-handed batter has scored two IPL centuries and 44 half-centuries to his name.

Shikhar Dhawan price in IPL 2021

It is worth mentioning that Dhawan was bought by Capitals for INR 5.25 crore in IPL 2018 auction. Having amassed 2,223 runs in 65 innings at an average and strike rate of 39 and 135.14 respectively since then, Dhawan was a deserving candidate for a hike in hi IPL salary.