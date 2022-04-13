Shikhar Dhawan vs Bumrah in IPL: Shikhar Dhawan vs Mumbai Indians stats and record

Shikhar Dhawan vs Bumrah: The opening batter from Punjab Kings will be playing his 27th match against Mumbai Indians tonight.

The 23rd match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Pune tonight.

In the bottom half of the points table, both the teams would be fighting hard to stage a victory. Only team without an IPL 2022 victory for now, Mumbai would be all the more desperate to prevent a fifth win in a row.

Shikhar Dhawan vs Mumbai Indians stats

Second-highest run-scorer for Punjab this season as of now, opening batter Shikhar Dhawan remains one of their two consistent batters set to walk out to bat with truckloads of expectations tonight.

Dhawan, who had played a couple of seasons for MI in his formative years, has scored 801 runs in 26 innings against them at an average of 38.14 and a strike rate of 126.74 with the help of five half-centuries.

Dhawan’s career-best knock against Indians had come for Sunrisers Hyderabad when he had scored 82* (57) in Visakhapatnam six years ago. Over the years, Dhawan has also grabbed 15 catches against MI.

Shikhar Dhawan vs Bumrah in IPL

A contest to watch out for in this match will be between Dhawan and Mumbai fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. In their past 12 encounters against each other, Dhawan has scored 95 (77) at a strike rate of 123.37 against Bumrah.

Dhawan, who has hit 13 fours and a six off Bumrah in the history of the IPL, has been dismissed by the right-arm bowler only once. Set to face a plethora of hard-hitting batters at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Wednesday, Bumrah would be looking to dismiss Dhawan cheaply for the second time in his IPL career.