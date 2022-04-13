Rohit Sharma vs Punjab record: Kagiso Rabada vs Rohit Sharma head to head record in IPL

Rohit Sharma vs Punjab record: The captain of Mumbai Indians will be playing his 28th match against Punjab Kings tonight.

While defending champions Chennai Super Kings managed to find their maiden Indian Premier League 2022 victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore yesterday, all eyes will be on the most successful franchise in Mumbai Indians tonight.

Only team left to win a match in the ongoing 15th season of the IPL, Indians will face Punjab Kings at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in what will be their fifth match. Kings, on the other hand, have won and lost two matches each this season.

Rohit Sharma vs Punjab record

Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma, who will be concerned about the team’s performance as a whole, also needs to turn the tables with respect to his own batting. In four IPL 2022 innings, Sharma has scored 80 runs at an average and strike rate of 20 and 125 respectively.

Sharma, who possesses of a decent record against Punjab, would be looking to lead from the front in Pune tonight. In 26 innings against Punjab in the past, Sharma has scored 740 runs at an average and strike rate of 33.64 and 139.10 respectively.

Sharma, who has scored seven half-centuries against PBKS, had scored a career-best 79* (39) against them at the Wankhede Stadium nine years ago.

Sharma, who hasn’t bowled against PBKS since IPL 2013, has picked four wickets against them at an average of 28, an economy rate of 7.81 and a strike rate of 21.50. As a fielder, Sharma has grabbed eight catches and affected one run-out against Kings.

Kagiso Rabada vs Rohit Sharma head to head record in IPL

Slated to face Punjab fast bowler Kagiso Rabada in the powerplay tonight, Sharma will be facing him for the 10th time in T20s. In their previous nine encounters in the shortest format, Sharma has scored 56 (45) with the help of six fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 124.44. Rabada, in return, has dismissed Sharma only once in T20s.

As far as their head-to-head record against each other in IPL is concerned, Sharma has scored 23 (16) at a strike rate of 143.75 with the help of three fours and a six including a dismissal.