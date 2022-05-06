Shikhar Dhawan vs RR stats and last 5 innings list: Shikhar Dhawan vs Trent Boult IPL record

Shikhar Dhawan vs RR stats: The veteran opening batter from Punjab Kings will be playing his 22nd match against Rajasthan Royals today.

Third-highest run scorer and highest for his team Punjab Kings (as of now) in the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League, veteran opening batter Shikhar Dhawan continues to prove his mettle in the biggest T20 tournament in the world.

In 10 IPL 2022 innings, Dhawan has scored 369 runs at an average of 46.12 and a strike rate of 124.66 including three half-centuries.

With his team in serious need of a victory, the onus will be yet again on the 36-year old batter as he is set to face Rajasthan Royals for the first time in this season.

Shikhar Dhawan vs RR stats and last 5 innings list

Overall, Dhawan has played 21 IPL matches against RR across 10 seasons scoring 564 runs at an average and strike rate of 29.68 and 128.47 respectively. Dhawan, who has faced Rajasthan whilst playing for Delhi Capitals (two stints), Deccan Chargers and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the past, will be playing his first match against them in Punjabi colours.

Gabbar ki duniya me apka firse swagat hai | Watch to unveil the as he himself reveals his childhood mischiefs #SherSquad, share your childhood mischiefs with us ⤵️#PunjabKings #SaddaPunjab #IPL2022 #ਸਾਡਾਪੰਜਾਬ @SDhawan25 pic.twitter.com/I2TS1zuLyo — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) May 6, 2022

Having scored six IPL half-centuries against them over the years, Dhawan’s career-best had come at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium when he had scored 78* (57) in a Sunrisers vs Royals encounter four years ago.

Runs Balls 4s 6s Ground Year 8 8 1 0 Abu Dhabi 2021 9 11 1 0 Mumbai 2021 57 33 6 2 Dubai 2020 5 4 1 0 Sharjah 2020 16 12 2 0 Delhi 2019

Apart from his batting, Dhawan has grabbed 12 catches and affected a run-out against this opposition.

Shikhar Dhawan vs Trent Boult IPL record

Dhawan, who will have to face a challenge possessed by Royals fast bowler Trent Boult with the new ball today, has played safe against him in nine previous IPL innings. Readers must note that Dhawan has scored 62 (52) with the help of nine fours and a six including a lone dismissal against Boult in the IPL.

On the contrary, Dhawan’s T20I numbers against Boult are on the aggressive side. In three innings at the highest level, Dhawan has scored 34 (20) with the help of seven fours including a dismissal against Boult.