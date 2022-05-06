Cricket

Shikhar Dhawan vs RR stats and last 5 innings list: Shikhar Dhawan vs Trent Boult IPL record

Shikhar Dhawan vs RR stats and last 5 innings list: Shikhar Dhawan vs Trent Boult IPL record
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"If y’all at FIA need money, just straight up tell Lewis" - F1 fans shocked over ridiculous €250,000 fine Lewis Hamilton can face
Next Article
"The W13 is not all horrific right?"– Max Verstappen questions Lewis Hamilton over George Russell's points haul
Cricket Latest News
Shikhar Dhawan vs RR stats and last 5 innings list: Shikhar Dhawan vs Trent Boult IPL record
Shikhar Dhawan vs RR stats and last 5 innings list: Shikhar Dhawan vs Trent Boult IPL record

Shikhar Dhawan vs RR stats: The veteran opening batter from Punjab Kings will be playing…