“Rule changes and flashing lights don’t attract viewers, the highest quality players do”: Daniel Christian slams CA for not allowing Steve Smith to play for Sydney Sixers in BBL 11

BBL 11: Daniel Christian has slammed Cricket Australia for not allowing Steve Smith to play for Sydney Sixers in the BBL finals.

Cricket Australia have been under huge criticism after they did not allow Steve Smith to play in BBL 11. Steve Smith is a household Sixers name and once he led them to the Champions League glory. He last played for the Sixers in BBL 09, where he scored 120 runs in four games at a strike-rate of 151.90. He did not sign a contract this year as Australia were set to face New Zealand for a white-ball series.

However, the Kiwi series got postponed, and Smith expressed his desire to play in the BBL finals. Sydney Sixers were sure of having Smith in the side, as they have a vacant spot of James Vince. However, they did not get the required permission from the CA.

Cricket Australia denied the request to allow Steve Smith to play in the finals. Apart from Sydney Thunder, all the other finalist teams disagreed to allow Smith. “Denied on the basis that further adjustment to the league regulations was unanimously rejected by other state associations/clubs in the interest of fairness,” CA issued a statement.

BBL 11: Daniel Christian slams for CA for Steve Smith

Sydney Sixers’ all-rounder Daniel Christian has slammed Cricket Australia over their stance. He said that overseas world-class players don’t come to BBL, and they are not allowing their own world-class players. Christian also said that the broadcasters will also not be happy about the same.

.@bbl can’t attract the best OS players in the game for the whole comp due to “conflicting schedules” (aka we pay less and it goes for too long) But when 1 of our local Aussie stars unexpectedly becomes available and wants to play, CA says he can’t 🤨 Ch7 & Fox must be thrilled — Dan Christian (@danchristian54) January 21, 2022

One of the fans asked Daniel Christian that will he allow Sydney Thunder to sign David Warner and Pat Cummins in mid-season. Christian said that he won’t have any issues in having world-class players playing.

“If we want to be a top-tier competition that puts bums on seats and gets people watching on tv, then the best players need to be playing whenever they’re available,” Chrisitan said.

More than happy. If we want to be a top tier competition that puts bums on seats and gets people watching on tv, then the best players need to be playing whenever they’re available. Rule changes and flashing lights don’t attract viewers, the highest quality players do. https://t.co/j8O4Mu0UEk — Dan Christian (@danchristian54) January 22, 2022

Sydney Sixers will face Perth Scorchers in the Qualifier game on 22 January 2022 at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne.