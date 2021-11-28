Cricket

“So good”: Jimmy Neesham thinks highly of Tim Southee as he dismisses Mayank Agarwal and R Jadeja in same over of Kanpur Test

"So good": Jimmy Neesham thinks highly of Tim Southee as he dismisses Mayank Agarwal and R Jadeja in same over of Kanpur Test
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"How did James Harden have that many turnovers?!": Nets fans savagely boo the Beard in New York after his turnover-heavy game vs the Suns
Next Article
“Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris thought it was sweet to come back and play against us... It ain’t sweet!”: D'Angelo Russell shines as he leads the Wolves past the Sixers in a Double OT Thriller
Cricket Latest News
"So good": Jimmy Neesham thinks highly of Tim Southee as he dismisses Mayank Agarwal and R Jadeja in same over of Kanpur Test
“So good”: Jimmy Neesham thinks highly of Tim Southee as he dismisses Mayank Agarwal and R Jadeja in same over of Kanpur Test

James Neesham thinks highly of Tim Southee: The all-rounder from New Zealand picked two wickets…