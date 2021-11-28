“So good”: Jimmy Neesham thinks highly of Tim Southee as he dismisses Mayank Agarwal and R Jadeja in same over of Kanpur Test

James Neesham thinks highly of Tim Southee: The all-rounder from New Zealand picked two wickets in the same over on Day 4.

During the fourth day of the first Test of the ongoing New Zealand’s tour of India in Kanpur, New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee continued to assert his dominance over the Indian batters.

Southee, who had picked his 13th Test five-wicket haul in the first innings, bowled with the same zeal and success in the second innings as well. Following the likes of Kyle Jamieson and Ajaz Patel to be among the wicket-takers in the second innings, Southee picked as many as two wickets in one over to jolt the hosts.

It all happened on the second delivery of the 20th over when India opening batter Mayank Agarwal (17) ended his unconvincing stay in the middle by edging a Southee delivery to Tom Latham at second slip. The bowler had managed to move the delivery away from the right-handed batter.

Bowling round the wicket to India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in the same over, Southee was successful in bringing the ball in to Jadeja to find him wanting in front of the stumps as he played all-round the ball to get in an uncomfortable position. In addition to losing a wicket, India also lost a review on this particular occasion.

With wicket-keeper batter Wriddhiman Saha still suffering from a stiff neck, Ravichandran Ashwin has replaced Jadeja at No. 7. Debutant Shreyas Iyer, who had scored a maiden Test century in the first innings, has onus on him for the second time in as many Test innings.

James Neesham thinks highly of Tim Southee after his dual-wicket over

Twitter reactions on Tim Southee

And Southee’s setting up of wickets through this Test has been the work of an artist, the previous balls getting the batsmen where he wants them to be for the wicket-taking ball — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) November 28, 2021

Tim Southee becomes the second Kiwi bowler with 50 wickets across formats in India after Daniel Vettori.#INDvNZ — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) November 28, 2021

