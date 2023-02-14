“Someone editing my pics”: Prithvi Shaw wife name clarified after viral Instagram story turns out to be fake

Although one can’t say about his life in real, India batter Prithvi Shaw’s Valentine’s Day 2023 started on a terrible note as far as his public life is concerned. A screenshot, which went viral across social media platforms this morning, claimed to be Shaw’s deleted Instagram story witnessing him wishing Happy Valentine’s Day to his wife.

The photo in the screenshot comprised Shaw and model-actor Nidhi Tapadia facing each other – more like about to kiss each other. “Happy valentines my wifey,” read the caption of the allegedly deleted Instagram story with a “heart” and a “kissing mark” emoji.

For those who don’t know, Shaw and Kapadia have been speculated to be dating each other especially since they were spotted partying together in a club during New Year’s Eve last month.

Prithvi Shaw wife name clarified after viral Instagram story turns out to be fake

It was around noon that Shaw took to the same platform to clarify that he hadn’t posted any such story on Instagram. Shaw, 23, further revealed how someone circulated a fake photo made up of separate photos of himself and Nidhi.

“Someone editing my pics and showing stuffs that I haven’t put on my story or my page. So ignore all the tags and msges thx,” read Shaw’s Instagram clarification about a doctored photo.

While there is no official update with respect to if Shaw and Tapadia are dating each other or not, it is noteworthy that the two could have never been married (as claimed by the fake Instagram story) to one another because both of them are unmarried. For public figures such as them, their marriage would’ve never remained under wraps till now.

However, readers must note that Shaw was rumoured to be dating actor Prachi Singh last year. Neither of the two confirmed the relationship though.

On a professional front, Shaw hasn’t played international cricket since July 2021. While the right-handed batter was part of a 16-member squad for a three-match T20I series against New Zealand lately, he hadn’t got any opportunity to play.