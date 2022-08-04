Sportpark Westvliet pitch report today: The Hague pitch report for Netherlands vs New Zealand 1st T20I

Sportpark Westvliet pitch report today: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the 1st T20I between Netherlands vs New Zealand.

Netherlands will face New Zealand in the 1st T20I of the 2-match T20I series at the Sportpark Westvliet in the Hague. This is the last leg of New Zealand’s European tour.

The Blackcaps are in excellent form, and the batters of the side are enjoying batting in the European conditions. They would want to continue their brand of cricket in this series as well. The Netherlands would want to take full advantage of this great opportunity, and they will certainly be the underdogs.

Sportpark Westvliet pitch report today

The Sportpark Westvliet in Hague is hosting an international T20 match after a span of three long years, and this game should bring a lot of excitement to the fans. A team like New Zealand rarely comes to the country to play T20Is.

The track at the Sportpark Westvliet has supported the pacers in the past. It has been seen that the pacers are able to swing the ball in the initial overs of the game, and they can extract an extra amount of bounce on the wicket. The overcast conditions will also favour the pacers in this match.

Spinners assemble! Hear from Ish Sodhi and @michaelrippon19 about working together as a unit on the European Tour. Follow the team in the Netherlands with @sparknzsport in NZ. #NEDvNZ pic.twitter.com/rdsxqDTHK1 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) August 3, 2022

A total of 5 T20Is have been played at this very ground, where the chasing teams have won three times, and the teams batting first have won it a couple of times. The average 1st innings T20I score here has been just 147 runs. Scotland have recorded the highest score (162/7) at the venue, whereas Bangladesh have registered the lowest (128 all-out).

The last T20I at this ground was played between the Netherlands and UAE in 2019, where the Netherlands scored 150 runs in the 1st innings, and UAE chased the target easily. If the batters can survive the initial tough spells, the run-scoring can be easy on this track, and the smaller boundaries also work in the favour of batters.