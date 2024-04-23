Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Join Forces With Cristiano Ronaldo’s Ex for Vogue’s Cover Story

Vogue Italia has chosen Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz to feature in their latest edition’s cover story. Along with the Ferrari driver duo, Russian model Irina Shayk is also a part of this roster. Shayk is also famous for being soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo’s ex-girlfriend. This seems like an exciting opportunity for Leclerc and Sainz as F1 has a week’s break before they head to the Miami GP, where many models and celebrities may attend.

According to @f1gossippoofficial on Instagram, Vogue Italia has carried out a photoshoot of this trio at Ferrari’s own test track in Fiorano. Irina Shayk was seen in a Dolce & Gabbana trenchcoat with a yellow turtleneck and racing boots. Sainz and Leclerc were also wearing a similar trenchcoat and a yellow turtleneck beneath it with boots.

According to scuderiafans.com, Shayk commented, “It’s impossible to remain indifferent to such a special atmosphere”. Meanwhile, Leclerc, who has been interested in fashion for a while, also gave his thoughts on the occasion.

“I am happy because Formula 1 is also making its way into the fashion world. It is an avant-garde sector that gives us more visibility. Plus, I am a big lover of fashion and I really like having these opportunities which allow me to explore myself”, the Monegasque said.

Charles Leclerc has increasingly become a fashion enthusiast over the past few years. The Ferrari golden boy once also revealed about how he wanted to start his own clothing line. Just like his future teammate, Lewis Hamilton, Leclerc would want to become another fashionista of the F1 paddock.

Perhaps this feature with Vogue Italia may help Leclerc’s fashion plans. Meanwhile, his current teammate is also not distant from the fashion world.

Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc, and Ferrari on the same page about fashion

Carlos Sainz’s current rumored girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, is also a fashion model from Scotland. Donaldson often appears on several renowned magazine covers such as GQ and Russh.

About featuring with Vogue Italia, Sainz commented, “I like this change in this world. I must admit that it is very positive and I am excited to be part of it”. The 29-year-old may have been referring to the closed nature of F1 drivers with regards to fashion.

Apart from Lewis Hamilton, a few drivers like Zhou Guanyu and Yuki Tsunoda prefer to go bold with their outfits and express themselves. So, while the change is slowly seeping into the paddock, Sainz and Charles Leclerc’s Vogue feature may motivate more of their peers about fashion.

Hamilton and George Russell’s collaborations with Tommy Hilfiger are a standout example of the same. Now, with Ferrari also having its fashion arm, it makes sense why Leclerc and Sainz have become the face of Vogue Italia’s cover story.

Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur also shared similar sentiments about fashion culture blending better in F1 due to this Vogue feature. Vasseur said, “It’s nice how we managed to break out of the boundaries of motorsport and sport in general.”

The Frenchman feels that with a younger audience coming into the sport, F1 drivers and teams will become more of a cultural phenomenon, as they increasingly tend to find spaces in fashion magazines.

Vasseur feels that the tendencies of the newer audiences of F1 and all sports, in general, are more towards lifestyle and luxury rather than just the on-track or on-field action.