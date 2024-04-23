Madrid Open 2024 Commentators List for Tennis Channel: Tracy Austin, Jim Courier Lead Panel

The Tennis Channel is all geared up to bring the Madrid Open live to its audiences. They have put out a post on X, sharing the list of announcers/broadcasters for the Madrid Open 2024. A lot of them also recently covered the Monte Carlo Masters and the Billie Jean King Cup recently.

Here is the panel of announcers for the Madrid Open:

Prakash Amritraj

Tracy Austin

Jim Courier

Brett Haber

Bradley Klahn

Dani Klupenger

Nicholas Monroe

Mark Petchey

Andy Roddick

Monica Puig

Ted Robinson

Chanda Rubin

Leif Shiras

CoCo Vandeweghe

Steve Weissman

Ari Wolfe

The tweet by Tennis Channel went, “First combined 1000 level clay-court event on the road to #RolandGarros!”

2-time US Open champion Tracy Austin is set to join the commentary panel. Having started with NBC, Austin moved to the USA Network before finally covering matches for Tennis Channel in 2010. Austin was recently seen interviewing Zendaya and the rest of the cast of the Challengers movie.

The biggest name in the panel is arguably the 4-time Grand Slam winner, Jim Courier. He will be back this time at the Madrid Open, mostly in the commentators box.

Having previously worked with Amazon Prime, ITV, BBC, Tennis Australia, and the Tennis Channel, UK’s Mark Petchey returns this year at the Madrid Open. Fans will be eager to see his quintessential style of commentary and the usage of certain known phrases.

In another good news for Tennis Channel viewers, Andy Roddick will feature in the Madrid Open as well. Besides reviewing everything related to tennis on his podcast, Roddick has had a continued and elaborate stint with the Tennis Channel.

Tennis Channel filmed Rafael Nadal practicing at Madrid Open 2024

The Tennis Channel is set to cover the upcoming Madrid Open 2024 very thoroughly with more analysis and interviews. The American broadcaster delighted fans by recently filming Rafael Nadal’s practice session ahead of the tournament. This session has gone viral on social media too and Nadal looked impressive in his training.

After a bad start to the clay season with a loss against Alex de Minaur at the Barcelona Open, Rafael Nadal is looking to make amends at the Madrid Open 2024. He will play against Darwin Blanch, a young 16-year-old tennis prodigy who idolizes Nadal. In a match between players of different generations, Blanch stands a great chance to beat his idol Nadal tomorrow. This makes it a very anticipated match.