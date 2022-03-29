SRH memes worst powerplay: Twitter reactions and funniest IPL memes on SRH scoring lowest pp score in IPL 2022

SRH memes: Sunrisers Hyderabad have registered a worst possible start to their Indian Premier League 2022 campaign.

If a cricketing innings going bad to worse needed an example, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s ongoing innings in the fifth Indian Premier League 2022 match against Rajasthan Royals in Pune would have been an apt solution.

SRH, who would want to forget this match as soon as possible, must already be thinking about starting afresh in the second match against Lucknow Super Giants on April 4.

Chasing a dominating 211-run target, Hyderabad were expected to make optimum use of their powerplay to at least cross the 50-run mark without losing many wickets.

However, what happened in reality was them not being able to score runs losing three wickets in the process. A joint-lowest powerplay score was followed by Hyderabad continuing to lose wickets only to get reduced from 14/3 in the powerplay to 36/4 at the halfway mark.

A required run rate of 17.5 in 10 overs had all but snatched all hopes of Sunrisers sealing the chase at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium tonight.

While Rajasthan’s new-ball bowlers Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna bowled some absolute jaffas with the new ball, the sheer incompetent manner in which Hyderabad’s batters batted was surprising.

A massive 61-run loss has it in it to affect Sunrisers’ NRR (Net Run Rate) as the tournament progresses. Had it not been for contributions from Aiden Markram (57) and Washington Sundar (40), SRH would’ve succumbed to one of the biggest IPL losses on Tuesday.

SRH memes on lowest pp score in IPL

SRH finding their team on points table 😂#SRHvRR pic.twitter.com/SdlhfZ6oWK — Er. Kabir Dhillon (@bahotjaadasakht) March 29, 2022

