SRH squad 2022: Complete list of Sunrisers Hyderabad players for IPL 2022

SRH squad 2022: The champions of the 2016 season would want to bounce back after a disappointing IPL 2021 campaign.

The IPL 2022 is set to start from 26 March 2022, whereas the final will be played on 29 May 2022. Sunrisers Hyderabad will start their IPL 2022 journey against Rajasthan Royals at the MCA Stadium in Pune on 29 March 2022.

Mumbai and Pune will host the entire league phase of IPL 2022. The venue of the playoffs is not decided yet. A total of 70 league games will be played this season. There will be two groups of five teams each. Mumbai, Kolkata, Rajasthan, Lucknow, and Delhi are in Group A, whereas Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Punjab, and Gujarat are in Group B.

SRH squad 2022

Sunrisers Hyderabad had a forgettable IPL 2021, and they would want to bounce back in IPL 2022. The team finished at the bottom position, and the axing of David Warner from the team made a big controversy. Sunrisers Hyderabad also were unable to retain Rashid Khan ahead of the IPL 2022 auction.

They have tried to create a team around their captain Kane Williamson this time around. Nicholas Pooran has been bought for a record price, whereas Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, and Glenn Phillips are added to add depth to the batting line-ups. The youngsters like Priyam Garg and Abdul Samad are also there in the team.

In terms of all-rounders, Washington Sundar and Abhishek Sharma are the players who will feature regularly. The team has four solid Indian pacers in Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, and Kartik Tyagi. Romario Shepherd has also been bought to add the firepower.

SRH Squad 2022: Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Karik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Saurabh Dubey, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Philips, Fazalhaq Farooqi.