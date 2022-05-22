SRH vs PBKS Man of the Match today IPL match: Who won Man of the Match award in Hyderabad vs Punjab 2022 match?

SRH vs PBKS Man of the Match: The all-rounder from Punjab Kings won his second Indian Premier League match award tonight.

During the 70th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, Punjab Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets.

Chasing a 158-run target, Kings registered their seventh but inconsequential victory of the season on the back of Liam Livingstone smashing 49* (22) with the help of two fours and five sixes. The Englishman striking at 222.72 was a primary reason behind Punjab winning with 29 balls to spare on Sunday.

And Liam Livingstone hits the 1000th six of the #IPL2022, first time in any edition. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) May 22, 2022

Other than Livingstone, Shikhar Dhawan (39), Jonny Bairstow (23), Jitesh Sharma (19) and Shahrukh Khan (19) also hit some eye-catching boundaries tonight.

SRH vs PBKS Man of the Match today IPL match

Asked to bowl first by SRH captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar, PBKS managed to reduce the opposition to 157/8 in 20 overs. All-rounder Harpreet Brar was the pick of their bowlers as his figures of 4-0-26-3 comprised of wickets of Rahul Tripathi (20), Abhishek Sharma (43) and Aiden Markram (21) to make him win the match award for the second time in the IPL.

“When we came here [Wankhede Stadium], we thought it was a good pitch for the spinners. I have conceded runs [at an economy rate of 9.12] and so have the other finger spinners in the tournament, so I wanted to finish on a good note today. I just tried to bowl in the right areas and I wanted to keep calm under pressure. I tried to work on my skills as much as possible,” Brar told Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Playing only his second match of the season, pacer Nathan Ellis also picked three wickets but leaked 40 runs in the process. Apart from Brar and Ellis, Kagiso Rabada also picked a wicket in the form of Priyam Garg (4).