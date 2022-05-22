Will Punjab qualify for playoffs 2022: Can PBKS qualify for playoffs 2022?

Will Punjab qualify for playoffs 2022: Punjab Kings are playing their final Indian Premier League 2022 league match at the Wankhede Stadium right now.

During the 70th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, Sunrisers Hyderabad have scored 157/8 in 20 overs after stand-in captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar won the toss and chose to bat.

Hyderabad, who lost half their side before the 100-run mark in the 15th over, wouldn’t have reached to this total had it not been for a 58-run partnership for the sixth wicket between all-rounders Washington Sundar (25) and Romario Shepherd (26*).

Punjab all-rounder Harpreet Brar was the pick of their bowlers as his figures of 4-0-26-3 comprised of wickets of Rahul Tripathi (20), Abhishek Sharma (43) and Aiden Markram (21). Playing only his second match of the season, pacer Nathan Ellis also picked three wickets but leaked 40 runs in the process.

Commendable spell by @thisisbrar 👏 Conceding just 26 runs and bagging 3 big wickets for @PunjabKingsIPL #SRHvPBKS #IPL2022 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 22, 2022

Will Punjab qualify for playoffs 2022?

As far as the whole season is concerned, PBKS didn’t play according to their potential in yet another season. Among the best teams on paper post IPL 2022 mega auction, Kings had allured a lot of eyeballs for accumulating multiple hard-hitting batters in their squad.

Having said that, their all-attack approach was found wanting in the first half of IPL 2022 itself. Lack of proper execution of their skills throughout the season finds Punjab at the seventh position on the points table.

Having won six and lost seven out of their 13 matches thus far, there is no way PBKS can qualify for IPL 2022 playoffs even if they beat SRH tonight. At max, Mayank Agarwal and his men can reach to the sixth position after a victory tonight. Kings, who don’t have the best of NRRs (Net Run Rate), are quite unlikely of reaching to the fifth position due to Delhi Capitals’ much better NRR.

