“Swimming pool in the evening”: Shreyas Iyer gives hilarious response on being asked why KKR are bowling first in IPL 2022 match vs PBKS

Shreyas Iyer gives hilarious response: The captain of Kolkata Knight Riders followed the trend of bowling first in IPL 2022.

Shreyas Iyer, who was lauded for his captaincy skills despite losing to Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last match on Wednesday, has elected to field first in their third match against Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium tonight.

Readers must note that Kolkata Knight Riders have a poor Indian Premier League record at this venue. In 12 matches since IPL 2008, Kolkata have won just two and lost the remaining 10 matches at this iconic venue.

Kings, too, don’t have the best of IPL records at the Wankhede Stadium. Having said that, their past performance here is not as bad as their opponent’s. In 14 IPL matches at this venue, Punjab have won six and lost eight matches over the years.

Shreyas Iyer gives hilarious response on being asked why KKR are bowling first vs PBKS

Needless to guess this season, all captains are opting to field first after winning the toss primarily because of the dew which makes its presence felt heavily especially in the second innings.

Iyer, no different than his counterparts, saw the funny side of an element which isn’t in anybody’s hands. “We’re going to bowl first. The reason is obviously the swimming pool [of dew] in the evening which we see,” Iyer told Star Sports at the toss.

“As I said last game, it’s about giving it your all to defend no matter what score you have on the board. All the players are dedicated and focused to perform their roles for the last two games.”

KKR’s only change to their Playing XI has come in the form of bringing back pacer Shivam Mavi for wicket-keeper batter Sheldon Jackson.