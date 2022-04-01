Yesterday KKR vs PBKS IPL 2022 match result: What is the result of yesterday IPL match?

Yesterday KKR vs PBKS IPL 2022 match result: IPL 2022 witnessed a rare one-sided contest at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

During the eighth match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer won the Toss and along expected lines, opted to field first against the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

While the PBKS were further bolstered by the return of Proteas pacer Kagiso Rabada, KKR replaced their Indian wicket-keeper batter Sheldon Jackson with pacer Shivam Mavi.

The Knight Riders got off to a brilliant start, with Umesh Yadav (4-1-23-4), the present Purple Cap holder picking up a wicket in his first Over yet again to send back Kings’ skipper Mayank Agarwal (1 off 5).

A few hefty blows by southpaw Bhanuka Rajapaksa (31 off 9), including a 22-run 4th Over from Shivam Mavi did excite the fans, but the same was short-lived after Mavi had him on the final delivery of the Over.

With the KKR spinners in Varun Chakaravarthy (4-0-14-0) and Sunil Narine (4-0-23-1) giving away absolutely nothing, and with wickets tumbling at regular intervals, PBKS were packed at 137 runs while only lasting 18.2 Overs.

Yesterday KKR vs PBKS IPL 2022 match result

In reply, KKR did lose a couple of wickets in the Powerplay, but scored 51 runs in the process as well. However, with Rahul Chahar (4-1-13-2) striking twice in the 7th Over, KKR seemed to be in a spot of bother for a while with the scorecard reading 51/4 after 7 Overs.

It is at this point that the Windies giant Andre Russell arrived, and tore-apart the PBKS bowling attack for fun. After seeing off a couple of Overs, Russell smashed Harpreet Brar (2-0-20-0) for 17 runs during the 10th Over, and then ate Odean Smith (2-0-39-1) for breakfast during the 12th Over, tonking him for as many as 30 runs to make a mockery of the target.

After smashing Liam Livingstone for a couple of sixes in the 15th Over, the Russell madness finally came to a halt, as KKR beat PBKS by 6 wickets, with 33 deliveries to spare.

With the help of 2 fours and 8 powerful sixes, Russell remained unbeaten at 70 off 31 deliveries.

For a game-changing spell on a flat Wankhede deck, Umesh Yadav was rightfully adjudged the ‘Player of the Match’.