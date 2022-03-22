Steve Smith last 10 Test innings: Full list of Steve Smith last 10 innings in Test cricket

Steve Smith last 10 Test innings: The Australian vice-captain had failed to convert yet another half-century into a Test century yesterday.

Australia Test vice-captain Steven Smith scored his 36th Test half-century in a rescuing 138-run partnership for the third wicket alongside opening batter Usman Khawaja (91) on the first day of the third Test against Pakistan in Lahore yesterday.

Smith, who bats at No. 4, found himself in the middle after Australia lost their first two wickets in the third over. An assured and responsible innings witnessed Smith scoring 59 (169) with the help of six fours.

It was in the 57th over when Smith was found wanting in front of the stumps against Pakistan speedster Naseem Shah. Despite playing exceedingly well since morning, Smith had to take the long walk back to the pavilion right after the tea break.

In what was Smith’s 14th consecutive innings without a Test century, it is the joint second-longest time (by innings) when the 32-year old player hasn’t scored a Test century.

Readers must note that Smith had last scored a Test century against India during the New Year’s Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground in January 2021. Since then, Smith’s 544 runs have come at an average of 41.84 including six half-centuries.

Full list of Steve Smith last 10 Test innings

As far as Smith’s last 10 Test innings are concerned, the right-hand batter has scored 441 runs at an average of 44.1 including five half-centuries. Considering how Smith has been among the runs lately, the prospect of him not being able to nonchalantly convert his half-centuries into centuries is irking his fans.

Runs Balls 4s 6s Opposition Ground 93 201 12 1 England Adelaide 6 31 1 0 England Adelaide 16 31 1 0 England Melbourne 67 141 5 0 England Sydney 23 31 2 1 England Sydney 0 2 0 0 England Hobart 27 62 4 0 England Hobart 78 196 8 0 Pakistan Rawalpindi 72 214 7 0 Pakistan Karachi 59 169 6 0 Pakistan Lahore

Fastest to 7,000 Test runs, Smith needs seven more runs in his next innings to become the fastest batter to score 8,000 Test runs. While Smith has played 150 Test innings till now, former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara is the record-holder on the back of scoring achieving the milestone in his 152nd Test innings.