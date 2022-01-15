“Stop moving the robot”: Stuart Broad screams as Fox Cricket rover disrupts his bowling run-up in Hobart 5th Ashes Test

Stuart Broad screams: The veteran English pacer was disturbed by the host broadcaster’s rover whilst bowling at the Bellerive Oval.

During the second day of the ongoing fifth Ashes 2021-22 Test match between Australia and England in Hobart, veteran England pacer Stuart Broad was disrupted by host broadcaster Fox Cricket’s rover.

It all happened in the 63rd over when Broad was running in to bowl to Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc (3). With a rover moving near the boundary behind Starc, it caught Broad’s attention to the extent that he had to pull out from his run-up and scream in anguish.

“Stop moving the robot,” Broad yelled near the stumps at the non-strikers’ end. Following India captain Virat Kohli’s outburst in the recently concluded Cape Town Test, the incident has become the second in recent days where visiting players have expressed their disappointment near the stump mic.

It was in the next over that Starc’s attempt to pull a Mark Wood short delivery resulted in his dismissal. Wood, who was quite expensive on Day 1, returned with another wicket in the same spell as Australia captain Pat Cummins (2) also failed to keep a short delivery down whilst wanting to play a pull.

What is a rover in cricket broadcasting?

Readers must note that a rover is a moving camera-like equipment which is mostly witnessed moving from one side to the other near the boundary. Despite the eye-catching visuals, such camera equipment shouldn’t be in a moving state when a bowler is running in to bowl.

Twitter reactions on Stuart Broad:

Stuart Broad just missed a golden opportunity to complain about the broadcasters on the stump mic — Ali Martin (@Cricket_Ali) January 15, 2022

Stuart Broad’s hatred of robots will serve us well in the upcoming technology wars. #Ashes — Dan Liebke (@LiebCricket) January 15, 2022

