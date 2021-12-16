Stuart Broad age: Full List of Most Test matches played for England

Most Test matches played for England: The veteran pacer is playing his 150th Test match at the Adelaide Oval today.

Veteran England pacers James Anderson and Stuart Broad were the two changes made to their Playing XI for the ongoing second Test against Australia in Adelaide.

With Australia captain Steven Smith winning the toss and opting to bat, Anderson and Broad were set to open the bowling for the visitors. However, it was not the first time that the senior duo had gained the limelight in this pink-ball Test.

Even before play started today, Anderson and Broad were in action as the former presented the latter with his 150th Test cap. Having missed a large part of a home Test series against India due to an injury in addition to the first Ashes 2021-22 Test in Brisbane, Broad faced a delay to his milestone Test. Broad, who is on his fourth Ashes tour of Australia, is playing his 13th Test down under and fourth at the Adelaide Oval.

It was on the first delivery that Broad bowled that he and fellow English players went up in unison to appeal against Australia opening batter David Warner. In his next two overs, Broad’s testing lines and lengths made Australia opening batter Marcus Harris uncomfortable before he was eventually dismissed by Broad in the eighth over.

Most Test matches played for England

It is worth mentioning that 35-year old Broad has become only the third English cricketer to play 150 Test matches. England captain Joe Root (111) is the next on the list among active English players.

It feels like a lifetime since a young Stuart Broad made his Test debut in Colombo… He’s not done bad since 😍 Congratulations on 150 Tests @StuartBroad8!#Ashes pic.twitter.com/VaqkZSLjmq — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) December 16, 2021

S. No. Matches Player 1 167 James Anderson 2 161 Sir Alastair Cook 3 150 Stuart Broad 4 133 Alec Stewart 5 118 Ian Bell 6 118 Graham Gooch 7 117 David Gower 8 115 Michael Atherton 9 114 Colin Cowdrey 10 111 Joe Root

As far as players from all Test teams are concerned, Broad is the 10th cricketer to play 150 Test matches. Apart from Anderson and Broad, no other bowler in the history of cricket has played 150 Test matches.