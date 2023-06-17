Stuart Broad Song: Is There A Barmy Army Chant For The English Pacer?

Veteran England pacer Stuart Broad bowled a brilliant morning spell on the second day of the ongoing first Ashes 2023 Test match to dismiss the Australian batting duo of David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne on consecutive balls. As a result, joyous spectators at Edgbaston erupted whilst singing a song for the right-arm bowler.

Having songs and chants for players is not so common in cricket but it is quite a regular thing in football. England cricket supporters club, Barmy Army, however, came up with a special song for Broad. It is certainly a delight for any player when the fans sing or chant their name in large numbers. Many football players have said in the past that these kinds of gestures are always morale-boosting.

Broad has been serving the English team for a long while now and he has earned this respect. When Broad took those two wickets, fans in Birmingham got their belief back on what has been a flat track thus far.

Stuart Broad Song

Ahead of Ashes 2023, Barmy Army shared a video where they presented many ideas to Broad. It looks the like the final draft has been confirmed now. Broad made Warner his bunny during Ashes 2019. The former sending the latter back to the pavilion played a pivotal part in this song.

Apart from his tremendous bowling, Broad is a handy batter as well. He has scored one century and 13 half-centuries. The song also has an element from the same where he is tipped to hit sixes against Australia spinner Nathan Lyon.

“When Warner’s nicking off to slip…Howzat…He’ll hit Gary for 6,” the song lyrics read.

Barmy Army had prepared a chant for Broad in 2021 as well. On that occasion, he was being called better than his father Chris Broad. For those unversed, Chris if a former cricketer who scored 1,361 ODI and 1,661 Test runs for England. He is now a match referee.

“He’s big, he’s bad, he’s better than his Dad…Stuart Broad…Stuart Broad,” sounded Broad’s chant a couple of years ago.

Stuart Broad Head to Head Against David Warner in Tests

The Australian southpaw’s record against Broad is not great by any means. In 46 innings, Warner has scored 397 (734) at a strike rate of 54.08. While strike rate isn’t much of a concern in this format, Broad dismissing Warner 15 times in the process is too big a number to be ignored. Readers must note that Warner’s batting average against Broad is just 26.46.

It is to be noted that Broad generally bowls well against the left-handed batters. Although Warner has been able to counter Broad better in Australian conditions (239 runs at an average of 39.83 with six dismissals), his record on English soil (158 runs at an average of 17.55 with nine dismissals) is terrible to say the least.