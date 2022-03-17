SuperSport Park Centurion ODI records: List of batting and bowling stats and records in Centurion ODIs

SuperSport Park Centurion ODI records and stats: SuperSport Park will be hosting an ODI after 11 months tomorrow.

Three ODIs and two Test matches of Bangladesh’s tour of South Africa 2022 will be the last leg of this South African summer. Having defeated India across formats, South Africa have all the reasons to believe that they can emerge as the victorious side in the imminent ODI series.

SuperSport Park, Centurion, will be hosting the first ODI on Friday. While this venue has hosted international cricket across formats this summer, local fans would be relieved at the prospect of a day-night ODI series. It is noteworthy all the three ODIs played against India earlier this year were day contests.

South Africa, who have been part of 43 out of the 57 ODIs which Centurion has hosted in the last three decades, have won 26 and lost 15. Bangladesh, on the other hand, have never played an ODI at the SuperSport Park. Out of the nine ODIs that they’ve played in South Africa, Bangladesh have never won a match here.

SuperSport Park Centurion ODI records

Barring South Africa wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock (709), all other Top Five highest ODI run-scorers in Centurion are former South African players namely Hashim Amla (904), Graeme Smith (804), Jacques Kallis (781) and AB de Villiers (637). Below is the list of highest run-scorers at this venue among active players:

Batters Matches Runs Highest Average SR 100 50 Quinton de Kock (SA) 10 709 178 70.9 113.98 4 1 Rilee Rossouw (SA) 3 284 132 94.66 111.37 1 2 Babar Azam (PAK) 3 266 103 88.66 103.1 1 2 Faf du Plessis (SA) 9 265 57 37.85 94.3 0 1 David Miller (SA) 11 225 56* 28.12 103.21 0 2

Much like the batting list, there’s a solitary active player among the highest wicket-takers in Centurion ODIs. The Top Five are Shaun Pollock (32), Dale Steyn (24), Wayne Parnell (23), Makhaya Ntini (16) and Alan Donald (15). Below is the list of highest wicket-takers at this venue among active players:

Batters Matches Wickets Average Economy SR 4 Wayne Parnell (SA) 10 23 17.6 5.79 18.2 2 Kagiso Rabada (SA) 8 10 40.7 5.56 43.9 0 Yuzvendra Chahal (IND) 2 7 8.57 3.27 15.7 0 Ishant Sharma (IND) 3 7 18.85 5.17 21.8 0 Andile Phehlukwayo (SA) 8 7 39.85 6.2 38.5 1

Highest ODI innings totals at SuperSport Park

As far as the highest ODI innings totals at the SuperSport Park are concerned, South Africa have been a consistent team in the list of Top Five ODI scores here.