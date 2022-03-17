Suresh Raina IPL 2022 team: Suresh Raina net worth in rupees

Suresh Raina IPL 2022 team: The Indian batter is also called Mr. IPL for his astonishing performances in the Indian Premier League.

It is fair to say that Suresh Raina is one of the most decorated players of IPL history. The left-hander has left some unremovable footmarks on the competition.

Indian batsman Suresh Raina is called the Mr. IPL, and he has some phenomenal numbers under his belt. Suresh Raina has not been at his best in recent times, but he is the 4th highest run-scorer in the history of IPL. Raina has scored 5528 runs at 32.51, with the help of one century and 39 half-centuries. Only Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma are above him in the list.

Suresh Raina has scored more runs than players like Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers in the competition. In overall T20s, Raina has scored 8654 runs at 32.17, courtesy of four centuries and 53 half-centuries.

Suresh Raina IPL 2022 team

In a shock to many, Suresh Raina went unsold in the IPL 2022 auction. The 35 years old batter missed the IPL 2020, whereas he managed to score just 160 runs in 12 games of IPL 2021. Although Chennai Super Kings are famous for retaining their core players, they didn’t buy Raina in the auction.

Chinna Thala announced his comeback with a brilliant half century 🦁💛#CSKvDC #SureshRaina #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/c3lMfPt2g0 — Whistle Podu Army ® – CSK Fan Club (@CSKFansOfficial) April 10, 2021

Suresh Raina has just played for a couple of franchises in his IPL career. He has been a part of Chennai Super Kings since the inception of the IPL. Raina captained the Gujarat Lions for a couple of seasons when Chennai Super Kings were banned from IPL in 2016-17. Suresh Raina has won four IPL titles with the Chennai Super Kings in 2010,2011,2018 and 2021.

Suresh Raina’s net worth is said to be worth around $25 Million (Rs. 185 Crore). Apart from playing cricket, he has endorsed brands like Howzat, CEAT Tyres, SG Cricket, Dhani, Lifebuoy, BharatPe, Binomo and more.

The IPL 2022 is set to start from 26 March 2022, whereas the final will be played on 29 May 2022. Chennai Super Kings will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the first game of the season. It is a usual trend of playing the last year’s finalists in the first game of the season.

