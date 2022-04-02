Suryakumar Yadav Injury Update: Rohit Sharma reveals if Suryakumar Yadav will return in IPL 2022 match vs KKR

Suryakumar Yadav Injury Update: The Mumbai batter has not played a single game of the IPL 2022 season due to an injury.

Mumbai Indians lost their second straight game of the IPL 2022. Rajasthan Royals defeated them by 23 runs to register their second straight win of the campaign.

English batter Jos Buttler was at his very best in the game, and he took on the Mumbai Indians’ bowlers with ease. In the process, he became the first centurion of the IPL 2022 season. Apart from Buttler, Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer also played some valuable knocks.

Rajasthan Royals managed to score 193 runs in their first innings. Both Jasprit Bumrah and Tymal Mills scalped three-three wickets each in the Mumbai Indians’ line-up.

Mumbai lost the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Anmolpreet Singh early, but then Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma stitched an excellent partnership. Both of them combined for 81 runs for the third wicket. However, Mumbai lost their way in the end and lost the game by 23 runs. Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini took a couple of wickets each for the Royals.

Suryakumar Yadav Injury Update

The team’s batting combination is getting hurt by the absence of Suryakumar Yadav. Anmolpreet Singh has not been able to make his mark at the number three spot, and this is a thing of concern for the Mumbai Indians. Suryakumar Yadav broke his finger earlier this year, which was said to be a hairline fracture.

Rohit Sharma said that Surya will be slotted straight in the side when he becomes fit. Rohit insists that the finger injuries are tricky, and they don’t want to take any kind of chances with Suryakumar.

Well played @rajasthanroyals looking the team to beat. @mipaltan will be much much better with @surya_14kumar back. They need him in the line up. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) April 2, 2022

“He is a key player for us. Once he gets fit, he comes in straight but we want him to recover since finger injuries are tricky,” Rohit Sharma said.

Suryakumar Yadav has been a pillar of the Mumbai side since the 2018 season, where Mumbai Indians bought him in the auction. He has scored 1733 runs for Mumbai Indians at 32.09, courtesy of 12 half-centuries.