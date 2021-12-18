Vijay Dahiya Assistant Coach: List of Lucknow IPL team support staff for 2022 IPL

Vijay Dahiya Assistant Coach: Set to make its IPL debut in 2022, the Lucknow franchise continue roping in big names in their management.

Set to make its debut in the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) next year, the Lucknow franchise continue to strengthen their coaching department, after having reportedly decided the three initial players to be drafted into their squad before the mega auction next month.

After conforming their head coach for the debut season in Zimbabwe’s Andy Flower, the Lucknow-based franchise were quick to rope in Former India Southpaw batter and sitting Member of Indian Parliament Gautam Gambhir as their mentor just a day later.

Big breaking- @GautamGambhir appointed mentor of the Lucknow Franchise. Listen in. pic.twitter.com/itkJvAudau — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) December 18, 2021

Now, as per a latest report, the franchise has also been in talks with former India wicketkeeper batter Vijay Dahiya for quite a while, for his inclusion in their squad as the assistant coach.

Vijay Dahiya Assistant Coach: What is Dahiya’s experience as coach?

It might not come in as a surprise if Vijay Dahiya joins hands with Gautam Gambhir for the debutant franchise. The duo have not only played together in the past for Delhi, but have also worked together for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2014 season when they lifted the coveted title for the second time in history. The wicketkeeper was assistant coach of KKR back then as well, while Gambhir was the skipper.

More recently, Dahiya was the head of talent scout for the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 2020 season when the team finished their campaign as runner-ups. He is currently the head coach of the Uttar Pradesh domestic side, who are to face Madhya Pradesh in the preliminary Quarterfinal contest of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy on November 19.

As per InsideSport, the 48-year-old shied away from commenting on the matter, but also did not deny regarding his contact with the Lucknow franchise for the role.

“Deny is a strong word but I am currently UP coach,” Vijay Dahiya remarked to InsideSport.