Sydney Cricket Ground ODI average score: Sydney average score in ODIs and highest successful run chase at SCG

The Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney is hosting the 2nd ODI of the 3-match ODI series, where Australia won the toss and opted to bat first. The track at the Sydney Cricket Ground has always been a good batting track and chasing has not been that easy in Sydney.

It was interesting that both teams played with new captains in this match. Moeen Ali replaced Jos Buttler for England, whereas Josh Hazlewood replaced Pat Cummins for Australia. England made four changes to their playing eleven, where they bought their star bowlers back.

ALSO READ: Australia vs England last 5 ODIs at the SCG

David Warner and Travis Head could not deliver this time around, but Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith again proved their class in this format. Steve Smith just loves playing at this ground, and he is looking set as well.

Sydney Cricket Ground ODI average score

Sydney Cricket Ground is one of the most iconic grounds around, and it has hosted a lot of ODIs so far. The pitch at the Sydney Cricket Ground has always been good for batting, and the spinners have also enjoyed bowling here as this is one of the driest tracks in the country.

A total of 159 ODIs have been played here, where 90 matches have been won by the teams batting first. The average 1st innings ODI score at this stadium is 224 runs, but it is safe to say that this score does not justify the actual nature of this track and the batters will enjoy it here.

Highest successful run chase at SCG

The highest successful ODI run-chase at this ground has been achieved by Australia against England in 2011. England scored 333 runs in the first innings courtesy of a brilliant century from Jonathan Trott and a half-century from Andrew Strauss. Shaun Tait took a couple of wickets for the Australian side.

Australia chased the target in 49.2 overs with 2 wickets to spare, where Shane Watson, Mitchell Johnson and Michael Clarke scored half-centuries for the hosts. Steven Finn took a couple of wickets for the English side.