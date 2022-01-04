England playing 11: Stuart Broad replaces Ollie Robinson in Ashes 2021-22 Sydney test

England playing 11: Stuart Broad will replace Ollie Robinson in Ashes 2021-22 Sydney test, Robinson is nursing a shoulder injury.

Just after the initial three games of Ashes 2021-22, Australia have clinched the Ashes 2021-22. The English team has been thrown to the ground, and they have been pathetic in the series. In just 13 days of on-field play, they have lost the prestigious urn. Apart from Joe Root and Dawid Malan, the batting of the side has been abysmal.

Joe Root is the highest run-scorer of the series so far with 253 runs, whereas Malan has also scored 202 runs. It is interesting that Mitchell Starc has scored more runs than all the English batters apart from Root and Malan. In bowling, the top-3 bowlers are Australians, whereas Anderson and Robinson take the 4th and 5th spot.

Ashes 2021-22: England playing 11 for Sydney Test

Ahead of the 4th test in Sydney, England have announced their playing eleven. Stuart Broad, who has just played the Adelaide Test is back in the playing eleven. Broad will replace Ollie Robinson, who is nursing a shoulder niggle. Robinson is the highest wicket-taker of England in this series, whereas Chris Woakes is also ruled out. Assistant coach Graham Thorpe today confirmed both Robinson and Woakes are nursing shoulder niggles.

150 Test appearances for Stuart Broad – an extraordinary achievement. #Ashes pic.twitter.com/jHC5ARrVfG — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) December 16, 2021

England have decided not to tinker with their batting department in the Sydney test. Haseeb Hameed, who has scored just 65 runs is still there, whereas Jonny Bairstow and Zak Crawley will obviously retain their places. Looking at Sydney’s wicket, spinner Jack Leach has also been picked in the side.

The next Ashes 2021-22 test will be played at the SCG in Sydney from 5 January 2022. England have lost the series, but still, 24 points of the WTC are up for grabs.

England XI for Sydney Test: Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, James Anderson.