Weather in Sylhet today: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium weather forecast for India Women vs Pakistan Women Asia Cup 2022 match

Weather in Sylhet today:

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will face each other in the 13th match of the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup 2022, at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Having won their first three T20Is of the tournament against Sri Lanka, Malaysia, and UAE, team India are placed at the top of the points table with six points under their belt.

Pakistan, on the other hand, were handed a shocker on Thursday, when they lost their first ever T20I against Malaysia by 4 wickets, while failing to defend a paltry total of 116/5 in their 20 Overs.

The Bismah Maroof-led side are currently placed at the second spot in the table, with 4 points after three matches.

Team India, in particular will step on the field as a much confident side on Friday, after their batters in Jemimah Rodrigues (75* off 45) and Deepti Sharma (64 off 49) bailed the team out of deep waters against UAE, by stitching together a 128-run partnership, to ultimately win the match for their side by 104 runs.

The rain has disrupted play on a couple of occasions the in Asia Cup matches so far in Sylhet. However, the good news for the fans back in India and Pakistan is that the rain Gods are likely to stay away from the match venue on Friday.

As per Accuweather, the sun is expected to shine nice and bright from behind the patches of clouds, during the entire duration of the India-Pakistan match.

The conditions are likely to remain ‘very hot’, with the temperature lingering around the 37-39 degrees Celsius till the evening.

All in all, we will have a rain interruption-free contest at the Sylhet International Stadium on Friday.