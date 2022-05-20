“Symonds was telling me just last week that Warnie had been speaking about getting him”: Adam Gilchrist reveals secret Shane Warne-Andrew Symonds reunion at London Spirit

Adam Gilchrist has revealed that Shane Warne wanted Andrew Symonds as his assistant coach in the Hundred 2022 season.

Australian cricket has been through some tough times in the last months. Shane Warne and Rod Marsh passed away earlier this year, and the news of Andrew Symonds’ demise has stunned the cricketing fraternity.

Symonds died in a car accident outside Townsville in Queensland. Famously known as Roy, Symonds was one of the most decorated all-rounders of the Australian cricket. He won a couple of ICC World Cups with Australia in 2013 and 2015.

Also Read: Andrew Symonds’ family details

Adam Gilchrist reveals Ricky Ponting and Andrew Symonds reunion plans

Former Australian wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist has revealed that Shane Warne wanted Andrew Symonds as his assistant coach for the Hundred side London Spirit. Shane Warne was the head coach of London Spirit last season.

“A little thing that Roy [Symonds] was telling me just last week was that Warnie had been speaking about getting him over to be a fielding coach or an assistant coach at the London Spirit in the Hundred competition over there in England which Warnie was coach of,” Adam Gilchrist told Triple M radio’s Rush Hour show.

Think of your most loyal, fun, loving friend who would do anything for you. That’s Roy. 💔😞 — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) May 15, 2022

The main thing was Shane Warne was willing to pay Andrew Symonds from his own pocket as London Spirit didn’t allocate any kind of funds for Symond’s appointment. Gilchrist revealed that Symonds was quite surprised over this.

“Roy couldn’t believe it. That sense of mateship and friendship was everything that Roy built his whole life around – trust and loyalty. Here we are a few days later after him relaying that story to me and he’s disappeared. He was loyal to a fault, he really was,” Gilchrist added.

However, the reunion was not meant to be as both Shane Warne and Andrew Symonds passed away. The first season of the Hundred was a hit, but London Spirit finished at the last spot.

Ahead of the 2022 season, London Spirit retained Eoin Morgan, Glenn Maxwell, Zak Crawley, Mark Wood, Mason Crane, Dan Lawrence, Adam Rossington, Ravi Bopara, Blake Cullen, and Brad Wheal.