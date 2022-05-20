Cricket

“Symonds was telling me just last week that Warnie had been speaking about getting him”: Adam Gilchrist reveals secret Shane Warne-Andrew Symonds reunion at London Spirit

Adam Gilchrist has revealed that Shane Warne wanted Andrew Symonds as his assistant coach in the Hundred 2022 season.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
CSK fastest 50 in IPL history: Fastest fifty in IPL by CSK batters
Next Article
"What did mo's bat have for breakfast": Jofra Archer expresses awe of Moeen Ali as he smashed his fastest fifty in IPL vs Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022
Cricket Latest News
"What did mo's bat have for breakfast": Jofra Archer expresses awe of Moeen Ali as he smashed his fastest fifty in IPL vs Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022st
“What did mo’s bat have for breakfast”: Jofra Archer expresses awe of Moeen Ali as he smashed his fastest fifty in IPL vs Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022

Jofra Archer expresses awe of Moeen Ali as he smashed his fastest IPL half-century during…