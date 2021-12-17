T20 Blast 2022: Kent Spitfires re-signs Afghan spinner Qais Ahmad for the next season

T20 Blast 2022: Kent Spitfires have re-signed Afghan spinner, Qais Ahmad, for the next season of the T20 Blast.

The 2020 T20 Blast champions Kent Spitfires have started their pursuit for next season. They have re-signed Afghan spinner, Qais Ahmad, for the next T20 Blast season. Ahmad scalped 10 wickets in 12 games last season, whereas he had an economy of 6.65. Qais played an important part in Kent’s title win. The Spitfires topped the group, whereas they defeated Birmingham Bears, Sussex, and Somerset in the knockout games.

The 21-years old spinner has played T20 cricket all-round the world. He is currently playing in the Big Bash League, whereas he played Abu Dhabi T10 league last month. Ahmad also represented Welsh Fire in the Hundred, whereas he finished as their best bowler. Qais has expressed his delight on signing again for the next T20 Blast season.

“I really enjoyed my first season as a Kent Spitfire and I’m excited to come back for another season,” Qais said.

“Winning the Vitality Blast was very special and is something I will always look back on with pride.”

“It’s a great dressing room at Kent and I’m looking forward to linking up with the rest of the squad again as we look to defend our title.”

Afghanistan are due to play T20Is against Australia in May-June, whereas there is Asia Cup in August-September. Although, Qais is not a part of the regular International setup, and Kent expects him to play the full season for them.

Paul Downton, Kent’s Director of Cricket has also expressed his excitement on Qais’ return.

“We are delighted that Qais will be returning to play for us again for the duration of the 2022 Vitality Blast,” Paul said.

“Having a leg-spinner of Qais’ quality in our side was a major factor in our ability to contain the opposition’s run-rate and ultimately win matches.”

Kent Spitfires have also signed Kiwi pacer Matt Henry for the 2nd half of the season, whereas Adam Milne is also on their list.