Cricket

T20 Blast 2022: Kent Spitfires re-signs Afghan spinner Qais Ahmad for the next season

T20 Blast 2022: Kent Spitfires re-signs Afghan spinner Qais Ahmad for the next season
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
“I don’t wanna drop dead on television!”: Charles Barkley says him being on ‘Inside the NBA’ past 60 is the ‘stupidest sh*t’ he’s ever heard
Next Article
Australian cricket black armbands: Why Australian cricket team wearing black armbands today vs England?
Cricket Latest News
Australian cricket black armbands: Why Australian cricket team wearing black armbands today vs England?
Australian cricket black armbands: Why Australian cricket team wearing black armbands today vs England?

Australian cricket black armbands: The Australian players are seen donning black armbands over their jerseys…