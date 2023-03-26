Brabourne Stadium pitch report today MI vs DC final WPL: Brabourne Stadium Mumbai pitch report batting or bowling

DC Women and MI Women will face each other in WPL 2023 final today. (photo: BCCI)

After demolishing the UP Warriorz with a 72-run margin in the ‘Eliminator’, the Mumbai Indians Women will now look for a final kill when they face the table-toppers – Delhi Capitals Women in the WPL 2023 grand finale, at the Brabourne Stadium tonight (Sunday).

Harmanpreet Kaur, who would still have the memories of her agonizing Run Out afresh which prevented India from going past Australia in the T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final, will be up against Meg Lanning yet again.

Capitals Women’s skipper Lanning, who is now eyeing on her maiden title glory in major T20 leagues after having won each ICC trophy multiple times, is also currently the leading run-scorer in WPL 2023.

Kaur, on the other hand, is also empty-handed as far as winning the T20 league championships across the world is concerned.

Thus, one of these champion players will manage to end this personal drought tonight, as a sold out Brabourne Stadium awaits to witness a cracker of a grand finale.

Brabourne Stadium pitch report today MI vs DC final WPL

The pitch at the Brabourne Stadium is yet again expected to be a batting paradise, as it has been throughout the tournament.

The final will reportedly be played on a fresh wicket right at the centre, which further promises for a high-scoring contest between the two batting-heavy sides tonight.

With half the number of league stage matches hosted at this venue, the gradually deteriorating nature of the pitch did reduce the average first innings score to 164 during the second half, as opposed to 175 during the first-leg of the season. Thus, the spinners are likely to play a role in keeping in check the flow of runs as the match progresses.

The captain winning the Toss is highly likely to field first, with the dew factor to possibly kick-in as well.

MI Women edge out DC Women in the bowling department

If spinners do manage to extract help from the surface tomorrow, the MI Women side will likely have the advantage. Three of their spinners in Saika Ishaque (15 wickets), Amelia Kerr (13 wickets), and Hayley Mathews (13 wickets) are in the top-5 list of highest wicket-takers in WPL 2023 so far.

While MI Women spinners have scalped 41 wickets in the season so far, DC Women spinners have returned with mere 17.