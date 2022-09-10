“Take it easy on us please”: Brain Lara hilariously responds to Suresh Raina as he trains himself to partake in Road Safety World Series 2022

Brain Lara hilariously responds to Suresh Raina as the latter puts across his training video ahead of the opening match of RSWS 2022.

During the first match of the second edition of the Road Safety World Series 2022 between India Legends and South Africa Legends at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, former India batter Suresh Raina played some exquisite strokes, to score a quick fire 33 off 22, after skipper Sachin Tendulkar opted to bat first.

Coming into bat at his usual no.3 spot in the order, Raina opened his arms on only the second delivery that he faced to play up and over the covers for a boundary. He then managed to smash three more Fours, and a beautiful Six over long-off, to ultimately head back after striking at 150.

On the match eve, the 35-year-old trained hard in the nets, and posted the video of the same on his Instagram handle. Raina posted the video with a caption ‘All set for the RSWS. Team #IndiaLegends.’

Brain Lara hilariously responds to Suresh Raina

Legendary West Indian batter Brian Lara, who will lead the West Indies Legends in this eight-team tournament, hilariously responded to the former Southpaw Indian batter, requesting him to rather not come hard at his team during the series.

After facing the Bangladesh Legends on Sunday (tomorrow), Brian Lars’s legends will take on the India Legends in their second match of the series at the Green Park itself.

“Take it easy on us please”, Lara commented on Raina’s aforementioned video post.

As for Raina, the 35-year-old became eligible to partake in the ongoing tournament, after he decided to retire from all forms of Cricket under the tutelage of BCCI last week.

The India Legends are the defending champions of the Road Safety World Series, having defeated Sri Lanka Legends in the grand finale last year.