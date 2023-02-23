Test bowling records at Basin Reserve: Wellington Test batting records and highest innings totals

Wellington is all in readiness of welcoming back international cricket after almost a two-year gap. Beginning from tomorrow, the city will be hosting the second of a two-match Test series between New Zealand and England.

New Zealand, who have played each one of the 65 Test matches at Basin Reserve, have won 21, lost 20 and drawn 24 times over the years. England, on the contrary, have won four, lost one and drawn the remaining six of their 11 Tests here.

While the Black Caps had won their last Test at this stadium by an innings margin, England’s last Wellington Test was a drawn affair a decade ago. The last time when they had won at this venue was one-and-a-half-decades ago.

Veteran England pacers James Anderson (10 wickets at an average of 22.5) and Stuart Broad (nine wickets at an average of 22.33) were part of both those matches. Former England captain Joe Root (10 runs in solitary innings), however, had played the one in 2013.

Wellington Test batting records

Highest Test run-scorers at the Basin Reserve are Ross Taylor (1,279), Kane Williamson (1,137), Martin Crowe (1,123), Brendon McCullum (1,021) and John Wright (1,005). As far as active cricketers are concerned, best Test batters at this stadium are:

Batter Matches Runs Highest Average 100 50 Kane Williamson (NZ) 13 1,137 242* 66.88 3 6 Tom Latham (NZ) 10 696 264* 49.71 2 1 Henry Nicholls (NZ) 8 664 174 66.4 3 4 Martin Guptill (NZ) 6 359 73 29.91 0 2 Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) 2 263 217 87.66 1 0

Test bowling records at Basin Reserve

Highest wicket-takers in Tests played at this stadium are Chris Martin (60), Daniel Vettori (57), Richard Hadlee (53), Tim Southee (51) and Trent Boult (48). Best bowlers in this format at this venue among active cricketers are:

Bowler Matches Wickets Average SR 5 Tim Southee (NZ) 14 51 32.58 58.9 3 Trent Boult (NZ) 11 48 27.95 52.3 1 Neil Wagner (NZ) 9 40 28.72 47.3 2 Ishant Sharma (IND) 3 12 32.91 55.6 2 Kyle Jamieson (NZ) 2 11 14.63 34.3 1

Highest innings totals in Wellington Test matches

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 680/8d 210 New Zealand India 2014 671/4 220.3 New Zealand Sri Lanka 1991 660/5d 169.2 West Indies New Zealand 1995 595/8d 152 Bangladesh New Zealand 2017 578 157.3 New Zealand Sri Lanka 2018

600-run mark has been touched thrice out of the 230 Test innings at the Basin Reserve. 500-run mark, meanwhile, has been surpassed 17 times over the years.

A total of 19 Wellington Tests have been won by teams successful chasing down a target in the fourth innings. Pakistan hold the record for the highest-successful Test run-chase at this stadium on the back of sealing a 274-run chase a couple of decades ago.