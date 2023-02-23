HomeSearch

Test bowling records at Basin Reserve: Wellington Test batting records and highest innings totals

Dixit Bhargav
|Published 23/02/2023

Test bowling records at Basin Reserve: Wellington Test batting records and highest innings totals

Wellington might receive rainfall on Friday.

Wellington is all in readiness of welcoming back international cricket after almost a two-year gap. Beginning from tomorrow, the city will be hosting the second of a two-match Test series between New Zealand and England.

New Zealand, who have played each one of the 65 Test matches at Basin Reserve, have won 21, lost 20 and drawn 24 times over the years. England, on the contrary, have won four, lost one and drawn the remaining six of their 11 Tests here.

While the Black Caps had won their last Test at this stadium by an innings margin, England’s last Wellington Test was a drawn affair a decade ago. The last time when they had won at this venue was one-and-a-half-decades ago.

Veteran England pacers James Anderson (10 wickets at an average of 22.5) and Stuart Broad (nine wickets at an average of 22.33) were part of both those matches. Former England captain Joe Root (10 runs in solitary innings), however, had played the one in 2013.

Wellington Test batting records

Highest Test run-scorers at the Basin Reserve are Ross Taylor (1,279), Kane Williamson (1,137), Martin Crowe (1,123), Brendon McCullum (1,021) and John Wright (1,005). As far as active cricketers are concerned, best Test batters at this stadium are:

BatterMatchesRunsHighestAverage10050
Kane Williamson (NZ)131,137242*66.8836
Tom Latham (NZ)10696264*49.7121
Henry Nicholls (NZ)866417466.434
Martin Guptill (NZ)63597329.9102
Shakib Al Hasan (BAN)226321787.6610

Test bowling records at Basin Reserve

Highest wicket-takers in Tests played at this stadium are Chris Martin (60), Daniel Vettori (57), Richard Hadlee (53), Tim Southee (51) and Trent Boult (48). Best bowlers in this format at this venue among active cricketers are:

BowlerMatchesWicketsAverageSR5
Tim Southee (NZ)145132.5858.93
Trent Boult (NZ)114827.9552.31
Neil Wagner (NZ)94028.7247.32
Ishant Sharma (IND)31232.9155.62
Kyle Jamieson (NZ)21114.6334.31

Highest innings totals in Wellington Test matches

ScoreOversTeamOppositionYear
680/8d210New ZealandIndia2014
671/4220.3New ZealandSri Lanka1991
660/5d169.2West IndiesNew Zealand1995
595/8d152BangladeshNew Zealand2017
578157.3New ZealandSri Lanka2018

600-run mark has been touched thrice out of the 230 Test innings at the Basin Reserve. 500-run mark, meanwhile, has been surpassed 17 times over the years.

ALSO READ: Will it rain in Wellington on Friday?

A total of 19 Wellington Tests have been won by teams successful chasing down a target in the fourth innings. Pakistan hold the record for the highest-successful Test run-chase at this stadium on the back of sealing a 274-run chase a couple of decades ago.

About the author
Dixit Bhargav

Dixit Bhargav

Born and brought up in Pathankot, Dixit Bhargav is an engineering and sports management graduate who is currently into his fifth year as a Cricket Editor at The SportsRush. His first cricketing memory dates back to 2002 when former India captain Sourav Ganguly had waved his jersey at the historic Lord’s balcony. What followed for an 8-year-old was an instant adulation for both Ganguly and the sport. The optimist in him is waiting for the day when Punjab Kings will win their maiden Indian Premier League title. When not watching cricket, he is mostly found in a cinema hall watching a Punjabi movie.

Read more from Dixit Bhargav