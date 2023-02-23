BBC weather Wellington 24 February: Weather in Basin Reserve Wellington weather forecast for NZ vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1

The second Test match of England’s tour of New Zealand 2023 will begin in Wellington in less than 12 hours from now. Set to host an international match after almost a couple of years, Basin Reserve will be hosting a Test match after more than two years.

New Zealand, who haven’t won a Test match in over a year, will be desperate to turn things around after five losses (including two at home) and a couple of draws in this period. Having lost four Tests in a row against England in less than nine months, there is no hiding to the fact that the Black Caps haven’t performed according to their potential lately.

England, meanwhile, would be eyeing a second consecutive Test series whitewash against the Kiwis. Assuming that the same happens during the course of the next five days, it will be be the fourth such instance in this century. Furthermore, it will also maintain England captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum’s unbeaten series streak.

BBC weather Wellington 24 February

As was the case on the eve of the first Test in Mount Maunganui, rain is expected to play spoilsport on the first day of the second match as well. While the weather had allowed an uninterrupted Day 1 a week ago, it will be interesting to see if the weather forecast holds true on Friday or not.

However, if BBC Weather is to be believed, is appears quite unlikely that players will be able to play without any rain break on this particular occasion. A day match, unlike the first one, is expected for an 80% rain probability right at the start of the first session.

The number will, more or less, remain the same only to reduce by little margins as the day progresses. Therefore, a delayed start to the match shouldn’t be surprising by any means.

Hourly weather in Basin Reserve Wellington

11:00 AM – 15 degree (Rain Probability – 80%).

12:00 PM – 15 degree (Rain Probability – 80%).

01:00 PM – 16 degree (Rain Probability – 71%).

02:00 PM – 16 degree (Rain Probability – 65%).

03:00 PM – 16 degree (Rain Probability – 70%).

04:00 PM – 16 degree (Rain Probability – 71%).

05:00 PM – 15 degree (Rain Probability – 51%).

06:00 PM – 15 degree (Rain Probability – 51%).

07:00 PM – 15 degree (Rain Probability – 44%).