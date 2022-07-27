IND vs WI 3rd ODI 2022 highlights: Yesterday match IND vs WI 3rd ODI highlights on which app

IND vs WI 3rd ODI 2022 highlights: India have followed two consecutive tight victories with a comprehensive one tonight.

Captain Shikhar Dhawan is pleased with India putting on display an archetype teamwork to whitewash West Indies 3-0 in their home. The development has resulted in India winning their last eight ODIs against West Indies and West Indies losing their last nine ODIs since the start of last month.

Second-highest run-scorer and among the three batters to score a couple of half-centuries in the recently concluded series, Dhawan expressed satisfaction with his personal form despite the lack of a century while appreciating individual performances in the third ODI by the likes of Shubman Gill, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj.

“My boys are young in age but played maturely. They showed common sense and handled themselves well. The whole team performed which is important,” Dhawan told ESPN Caribbean during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Player of the Match and Player of the Series on the back of being the highest run-scorer, Gill top-scored in the third ODI at the Queen’s Park Oval on Wednesday. Pick of the Indian bowlers in the final ODI with figures of 4-0-17-4, Chahal was well-assisted by Thakur and Siraj as both the pacers picked a couple of wickets each in a comprehensive 119-run victory (DLS Method).

IND vs WI 3rd ODI 2022 highlights

Streaming platform FanCode, only official streaming app of this tour for the Indian audiences, has an option of watching highlights but only for its subscribers. However, non-subscribers can watch selected video highlights on the Twitter handle or YouTube channel of FanCode.

The official YouTube channel of West Indies Cricket will also be uploading highlights of this match but probably after a significant delay which won’t allow Indian fans to watch the highlights in the morning.