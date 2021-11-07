“That’d be nice wouldn’t it”: Rory Burns wishes to replicate Alastair Cook’s 2011-12 Ashes heroics in upcoming Ashes 2021

Ahead of Ashes 2021, Rory Burns has expressed his desire to replicate Alastair Cook’s performance of Ashes 2010-11 in Ashes 2021.

The Ashes is considered one of the most prestigious trophies in the cricketing world. Australia and England are traditional rivals, and there is always some heat involved whenever both parties get involved. The Ashes 2021 will be played in Australia from 8th December 2021, with The Gabba to host the first test.

The test specialists of England have reached Australia, and they are currently nursing a 14-days quarantine. After it, they will be allowed to practice at the Metricon Stadium under strict regulations.

After Cook’s retirement, England has been struggling to find a stable top-order pair. However, Rory Burns has been one of the most consistent ones, and he has batted well this season. He recently gave an interview about the upcoming Ashes.

Rory Burns opens up ahead of Ashes 2021

When England won the 2010-11 Ashes in Australia, he scored 766 runs in the series with three centuries. He scored 235* in Brisbane, whereas he scored 244* at the MCG. Rory Burns also believes that he needs to do something similar this season.

“That’d be nice wouldn’t it,” Burns said.

“Generally, sides that do well, their top order performs, tries to get scores together as a team and a group, lets your middle order have the best use of conditions there as well.”

#OnThisDay 2011 | England completed a 3-1 Ashes victory – their first in Australia since 1986/87 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Alastair Cook’s 189 in the final Test took his series tally to a colossal 766 runs @ 127.66 💪 pic.twitter.com/dpLOr4LcJG — The Cricketer (@TheCricketerMag) January 7, 2019



Burns has not toured Australia with England or any other English domestic side, but he has played grade cricket in Australia. He has played alongside Travis Head, Moises Henriques, etc. Rory has revealed that the grade cricket experience will help him.

“I’ve got a decent sort of experience of conditions out here, playing grade cricket,” Burns said.

“Got a T20 hundred [for Randwick], which is probably not the thing to bring up in this call, obviously, we’re looking at the red-ball format, but yeah, I did alright.”

Burn’s record in 2021

In 2021, Burns has scored 479 test runs at an average of 31.93. He has scored three half-centuries and one century. During Ashes 2019, he was the 3rd highest run-scorer of the series, where he scored 390 runs at 39.00.