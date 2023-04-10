“That’s Outside the Stadium”: Faf du Plessis clobbers Gigantic 115 meter Six vs LSG to Hit Longest 6 in IPL 2023

Faf du Plessis hits the biggest six of IPL 2023 tonight in Bengaluru. (Photos courtesy: Screen grab from video posted by IPL)

During the fifteenth match of the ongoing 16th season of the Indian Premier League at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Royal Challengers Bangalore‘s top-3 batters have gone hammer and tongs at the Lucknow Super Giants bowlers, after being invited to bat first.

Amidst what can be termed as a batting highlight package undergoing presently in Bengaluru, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis, who had been struggling to get going until the 14th Over of the innings, finally started hitting the meat of his bat during the Ravi Bishnoi Over.

After smashing the leg-spinner for a flat six at the Long-Off fence on the third delivery of the 15th Over, du Plessis rocked back to a pacey short delivery the very next ball and clobbered it off the sweet spot of his bat for a gigantic Six towards the region between the Long-on and Deep Mid Wicket.

Such colossal was the hit, that it went all the way covering a distance of 115 meters, with the ball settling somewhere outside the stadium.

Glenn Maxwell at the other end, the RCB dug-out, and the jam-packed M Chinnaswamy Stadium crowd were left absolutely slack-jawed in awe and admiration, as the 38-year-old smashed the biggest Six in IPL 2023 so far.

Faf du Plessis clobbers Gigantic 115 meter Six vs LSG to Hit Longest 6 in IPL 2023

Bishnoi, who had bowled a wonderful three-Over spell amidst the crackdown by the RCB batters, leaked 20 runs in his final Over, with Maxwell too joining the party with a six down the ground to a full delivery bowled by the 22-year-old leg-break bowler.

Watch the biggest Six of IPL 2023 hit by du Plessis below:

Absolute Carnage 🔥🔥@faf1307 deposits one out of the PARK 💥💥 We are in for an entertaining finish here folks! Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/76LlGgKZaq#TATAIPL | #RCBvLSG pic.twitter.com/ugHZEMWHeh — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 10, 2023

RCB finish on a high

Earlier, Virat Kohli (61 off 44) went for the kill right away into his innings, and scored 42 runs within he Powerplay – his highest personal aggregate ever in this period across all T20 matches. However, him scoring mere 19 runs in the next 19 deliveries received a fair share of flak as well.

While the Faf-Kohli pair added 96 (69) runs for the first wicket, it was the century stand – 115 off mere 50 deliveries for the second wicket between Faf (79* off 46) and Maxwell (59 off 29) which took their team total to 212/2 in the 20 Overs.